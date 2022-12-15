Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich names former Rutland redevelopment official as interim town manager
Duffy served 11 years as the head of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority until tendering his resignation on Oct. 13. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich names former Rutland redevelopment official as interim town manager.
Windsor County sheriff reflects on career that spanned 6 decades
Michael Chamberlain, 74, started working in law enforcement in Windsor County in 1971. He lost his reelection bid last month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windsor County sheriff reflects on career that spanned 6 decades.
NHPR
NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar
NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc. Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements. Monday. December 19. 2022. The Sweetback Sisters at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/ https://revelsnorth.org. Open Mic at...
vermontjournal.com
Incarcerated Individuals open coffee shop at Southern State Correctional
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) announced this week that the Good Spirits Café has officially opened its doors to incarcerated individuals and staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF). The café is an innovative small business venture created by incarcerated individuals of the SSCF honor unit—a special residential housing unit with increased independence and behavior contracts—with assistance from DOC staff.
RV owners caught up in Hartford towing crackdown
“Even if I could pay for it, there is nowhere I am allowed to put it,” said an RV owner whose vehicle was towed and impounded. Read the story on VTDigger here: RV owners caught up in Hartford towing crackdown.
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
manchesterinklink.com
NH DOT announces temporary closure Dec. 20 of open toll lanes on I-93 in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for maintenance work. Weather permitting the work is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 3...
Transgender New Hampshire worker denied coverage alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries,...
ezfavorites.com
Residents speak out on proposed changes in downtown Keene
KEENE, NH – Residents, business owners, and concerned citizens spoke out Tuesday at the final meeting of the Downtown Infrastructure Project Steering Committee as the Ad Hoc committee endorsed proposals put forth by the city’s consultant, Stantec. Mayor George Hansel told WKBK Wednesday morning he appreciated the large...
newportdispatch.com
Man attempts to steal cash register from Brattleboro business
BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Brattleboro last week. On December 9, authorities were notified of a business on Western Avenue after someone attempted to steal the cash register during business hours. Police released a photo of the suspect over the weekend. Anyone who has...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
WMUR.com
Amherst police investigating deadly crash
AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. Police said at about 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the crash scene on Route 101 in the area of the Amherst Transfer Station. They said a preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle heading westbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into an eastbound vehicle.
NHPR
Bristol's StoryCorps conversations begin to air on NHPR
Recordings of stories told by the people of the Newfound Region have begun to air on NHPR, and are accessible on nhpr.org. NHPR and the historic Minot-Sleeper Library partnered with StoryCorps earlier this year to capture personal stories of local residents in an effort to preserve the history of the region and celebrate the diversity of its communities. The project now culminates with a collection of recorded conversations, accessible to the public. NHPR will broadcast a special segment that features a selection of the recordings. The segments will be aired on NHPR’s Morning Edition Wednesdays in December at 7:45 and 9:45, and can be accessed at www.nhpr.org/storycorps-nh.
WMUR.com
1 dead after plane that took off from New Hampshire crashes in Canada
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL — One person is dead after a plane that took off from Nashua crashed in Canada earlier this week. The plane crashed Wednesday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada, about three miles from an airport there. Canadian media reported the plane was stopping there on its way to Greenland.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
WMUR.com
Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell
BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
WMTW
Sanford police, NH mayor at odds after homeless woman dropped off at Manchester shelter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire, is putting the city of Sanford on blast after she says police drove a homeless woman to a shelter that did not have beds available. Sanford police, however, tell a different story. Sanford police have a unit that is specially...
WMUR.com
Several people displaced after fire in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
WMUR.com
Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
