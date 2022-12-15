Recordings of stories told by the people of the Newfound Region have begun to air on NHPR, and are accessible on nhpr.org. NHPR and the historic Minot-Sleeper Library partnered with StoryCorps earlier this year to capture personal stories of local residents in an effort to preserve the history of the region and celebrate the diversity of its communities. The project now culminates with a collection of recorded conversations, accessible to the public. NHPR will broadcast a special segment that features a selection of the recordings. The segments will be aired on NHPR’s Morning Edition Wednesdays in December at 7:45 and 9:45, and can be accessed at www.nhpr.org/storycorps-nh.

BRISTOL, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO