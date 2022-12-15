LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.

JACKSON COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO