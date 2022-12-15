ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Steven
3d ago

So it happened in 1861/2 and it’s gonna happen more often because climate change? How do you know? Really… stop the fear mongering. It may rain, it may not. Just stop with all the fear tactics

Lake County News

California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears

Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first woman to lead California's highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the retirement of Amanda Ray, 56. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years

PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

So long, California: Major county votes to study secession

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD, JAE HONG and AMY TAXIN RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot The post So long, California: Major county votes to study secession appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
