Read full article on original website
Steven
3d ago
So it happened in 1861/2 and it’s gonna happen more often because climate change? How do you know? Really… stop the fear mongering. It may rain, it may not. Just stop with all the fear tactics
Reply(1)
2
Related
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
Lake County News
California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears
Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first woman to lead California's highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the retirement of Amanda Ray, 56. The...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
California drought cost the state's ag industry billions in 2022, says study
Losses mount as California officially wraps up its third year of drought. The Golden State suffered a $1.7 billion loss in crop revenues for 2022, according to a recent study by researchers at the University of California, Merced.
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years
PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
A new article in Atlantic magazine lays bare the real reason California and other blue states have a homeless crisis while red states don't.
Recent rain and snow brought some relief to California's historic drought. It's still not enough
It's a slight sigh of relief for the drought-stricken region, with experts saying they are "cautiously optimistic" about what this means for the coming months.
California approves far-reaching strategy for tackling climate change. So what’s next?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California’s air board today unanimously approved a sweeping state plan to battle climate change, creating a new blueprint for the next five years to cut carbon emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy.
California firefighters get shorter workweeks — but not for 2 years
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A new contract for California’s state firefighters includes immediate pay raises, but delays for two years the shorter workweeks they wanted to relieve job-related stress. Cal Fire firefighters say overwork and distress from a continuous barrage of wildfires...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD, JAE HONG and AMY TAXIN RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot The post So long, California: Major county votes to study secession appeared first on KESQ.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
California’s residential solar rules overhauled after highly charged debate
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was orignally published by CalMatters. The California Public Utilities Commission today overhauled the state’s rooftop solar regulations, reducing payments to homeowners for excess power but providing nearly a billion dollars in incentives to encourage more solar projects for low-income homes. Commissioners called the...
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The declaration clears the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.
PG&E cuts thousands of workers ahead of winter wildfire maintenance
Pacific Gas & Electric, California's private utility company that maintains a monopoly over electric service in the state, let go of thousands of contractors and employees across multiple trades over the last month. Union leaders told members that the layoffs were due to overspending, and that as Pacific Gas &...
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 4