Katie Holmes’ stylist defends her latest fashion moment: ‘The top was elegant’

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

It seems the controversy surrounding Katie Holmes’ latest fashion moment continues , after immediately going viral for her red carpet look, wearing dress-over-jeans, as this is known to be a Y2K inspired outfit.

Now Katie’s stylist is sharing her thoughts and defending the look, revealing her inspiration and her choice to wear the fun ensemble. “We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans,” Brie Welch wrote.

She also explained to The New York Times that it was the perfect look for the Jingle Ball concert in New York City, and they wanted to create “a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there,” adding that Katie is “more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later.”

Her stylist went on to say that Katie wanted to feel comfortable at the event, clarifying that she was wearing a top, and not a dress. “On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa,” she continued, “(and nothing is more comfortable!).”

And while Katie looked stunning as she always does, online users had mixed feelings about her outfit. “Katie Holmes woke up & chose to dress like it’s 2001,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, ”Just found out that pic of Katie Holmes everyone’s been sharing is from 2022 and not 2002.”

KATIE HOLMES’ 10 TOP FASHION MOMENTS OF 2022

KATIE HOLMES’ ‘ALONE TOGETHER’ HAS A GREAT HULU DEBUT

KATIE HOLMES & SURI CRUISE SPOTTED GETTING TACOS IN NEW YORK


