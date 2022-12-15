ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football DL Jaylon Allen announces return for 2023 season

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGq9s_0jjzaqlk00

Add defensive lineman Jaylon Allen to the list of prominent Memphis football players who'll be back in 2023.

Allen announced Thursday on social media that he'll return for his final season. He had one season of eligibility remaining and was an All-AAC honorable mention selection this season.

"Job ain't done yet...spin the block 1 more time," Allen wrote in a caption on Instagram. He shared a picture that had the words "Run It Back" on it.

SETH HENIGAN:Why Memphis football QB Seth Henigan decided to return for 2023 football season

PRIESKORN RETURN:Memphis football TE Caden Prieskorn explains why he's returning for 2023 season

MIKE LEACH:Ryan Silverfield, Memphis football extend condolences after death of Mississippi State's Mike Leach

He also joined linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, quarterback Seth Henigan and tight end Caden Prieskorn among starters who've announced they'll be back next season. Seniors Eddie Lewis, Cincir Evans and Asa Martin also have an additional year of eligibility.

Allen led the Tigers with nine tackles for loss and was second with four sacks and six quarterback hurries. He also had an interception return for a touchdown as well as a fumble recovery.

Allen and Cantin-Arku will be among the key returners for a Tigers defense from 95th in 2021 to 63rd this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tigers gig Aggies to finish 4-1 against SEC gauntlet

The last battle with the SEC Conference at home was a testament to the success and grit of Memphis' season so far. The resilient Tigers fought a challenging Texas A&M Aggies team inside the FedExForum in front of a crowd of almost 12,000 blue-clad Memphis fans. Despite the ups and downs and sloppy officiating, the Tigers ultimately defeated the Aggies 83-79, giving Memphis a 9-3 record.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Griggs lead Tigers in comeback win over Saint Louis, 83-71

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team recorded their second come from behind victory today after taking down Saint Louis 83-71 after trailing by as much as 15 points during the game. Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 7-5 overall. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead behind back-to-back three-pointers from Makaiya Brooks for the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Memphis vs. Texas A&M: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Tigers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 91-88 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of guard Alex Lomax, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Incident between fans causes basketball game to be cancelled

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A hectic night on the hardwood, in what started as a varsity boys’ matchup in basketball between Marked Tree and Osceola turned into something much different when fans were forced to leave the game. This came after there was an altercation between fans on Thursday,...
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
localmemphis.com

'Everybody that knew him has been short-changed' | Christian Saulsberry's former football coach speaks out after his murder Saturday morning

WALLS, Miss — The Southaven Community is mourning the loss of one of their own. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office broke the news that 25-year-old Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed Saturday Morning. Saulsberry played football at Southaven and Northpoint High School as well as the Canadian Football...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
localmemphis.com

Southland Casino Hotel completes construction of $320 million expansion

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Construction has been completed on the Southland Casino Hotel's $320 million expansion project in West Memphis, Southland announced Thursday. According to a press release, the expansion includes a brand-new, 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: My two boys

Everett Pidgeon submitted this photo and note: “My 1946 Cessna 120. New wing fabric, new interior, and a fresh O-200. Fun flying airplane for not a lot of money. My 1956 Cessna 182 “Business Liner” has a STOL kit with an MT prop. I am rotating at 45 mph. Love it. This photo was taken during the pandemic so both planes have a mask on if you look closely. The 120 has a smile on his face. We are located at 2M8 near Memphis, Tennessee, home of the King of Rock and Roll.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy