Boiling Springs, NC

Police: Boiling Springs employee killed in crash on GWU campus

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
 3 days ago
A Boiling Springs town employee has been killed in a traffic incident on the campus of Gardner-Webb University this afternoon, according to police.

Nathan Phillips, Boiling Springs police chief, said the employee was in a town vehicle at the time, but the fatality is under investigation and he couldn’t release more information as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Phillips said North Carolina Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

He said the wreck occurred on Casey Martin Drive, which is a short section of street off of Stadium Drive that is under the town’s jurisdiction but still on the university campus.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

