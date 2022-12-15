Police: Boiling Springs employee killed in crash on GWU campus

A Boiling Springs town employee has been killed in a traffic incident on the campus of Gardner-Webb University this afternoon, according to police.

Nathan Phillips, Boiling Springs police chief, said the employee was in a town vehicle at the time, but the fatality is under investigation and he couldn’t release more information as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Phillips said North Carolina Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

He said the wreck occurred on Casey Martin Drive, which is a short section of street off of Stadium Drive that is under the town’s jurisdiction but still on the university campus.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

