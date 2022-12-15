Read full article on original website
Related
The Apple Silicon Mac Pro May Not Be As Extreme As Expected
The company was originally supposed to launch the M1 Extreme processor with an updated Mac Pro, effectively putting an end to the era of Intel-powered Macs.
37% Of People Didn't Realize Windows 11 Had This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey
For over three decades, Microsoft has dominated the software space with various versions of Windows. Microsoft hopes to continue its dominance with the latest iteration of the company's desktop operating system — Windows 11. The newest operating system from the company was released to consumers in October 2021, and came with several feature additions over Windows 11. New features on Windows 11 include a reimagined "Start" Menu, a refreshed Widgets option that replaces the older "Live Tiles" elements, and several gaming-focused improvements lifted from the newest Microsoft Xbox consoles.
The 10 Most Helpful Microsoft Word Shortcuts
We've all written an essay or two in Microsoft Word, but is your workflow truly optimized? Here are the 10 most helpful Microsoft Word shortcuts to know.
notebookcheck.net
SpinQ presents world's first portable quantum computers
AI and quantum computing are supposed to be the two main technologies that will influence our evolution the most in the coming years. While AI seems to be seeing a much more accelerated development thanks to all sorts of open source projects, quantum computing experimentation requires exorbitantly expensive and cumbersome hardware. Developments in the quantum computing field have been relatively slow, but some companies like China-based SpinQ and Japan-based Switch-Science are already looking into solutions that can help democratize access for the masses.
A closer look at the vision NeuraLink intends to create
Neuralink is a nanobiotechnology company which its main objective, as of now, is to develop implantable brain-computer interface's (BCI) that would be capable to integrate our consciousness to directly to humans, computers, and other forms of artificial intelligence. The company was founded by Elon Musk, Max Hodak and a founding team of six other scientists and engineers, these intelligent beings have been behind the design and ingenuity of such devices. The company's headquarters is in the Pioneer Building in San Francisco.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
What Is the Closest Place on Earth to Paradise?
What does humanity consider paradise?Photo byImage by Jan Alexander from Pixabay. Paradise, is a word that can have many definitions as for all of us, paradise may be different. However, a more general description of this word is a perfect environment where beauty, freedom, and a prosperous life take president. Many people like to refer to paradise as heaven on Earth and although our planet is becoming far from that, experts have determined what country comes the closest to being defined as paradise on Earth.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The One Thing Everyone’s Ignoring About the Fusion Energy Breakthrough
At 1:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Dec. 5, 2022, the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California created nuclear fusion without thermonuclear detonation. The experiment, heralded in the Department of Energy’s own release as history-making and announced Tuesday by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, converted 2.05 megajoules of laser energy into 3.15 megajoules of energy from fusion, all produced and recorded and spent in less than a blink of an eye. It is, at once, a meaningful scientific achievement, and one whose entire reason for being rests inside the long-term work of sustaining an arsenal of oblivion.“Our...
Researchers say time is an illusion. So why are we all obsessed with it?
Even guardians of America's atomic clocks say time doesn't work the way we think it does.
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Ars Technica
Space debris expert: Orbits will be lost—and people will die—later this decade
Up until about a decade ago, an average of 80 to 100 satellites per year were launched into varying orbits. Some reentered Earth's atmosphere quickly, while others will remain in orbit for decades. This now seems quaint. In the last five years, driven largely by the rise of communications networks...
A new water-based switch is thousands of times faster than current semiconductors
Researchers have developed a water-based switch that becomes conductive thousands of times faster than current state-of-art semiconductor-based switches. Such switches are used in computers, smartphones, and wireless communications. Essentially, a short but powerful laser pulse converts the water into a conductive state within less than a trillionth of a second...
Engineers use sound waves to boost green hydrogen production by 14 times
Sound waves make it much easier to extract hydrogen from water.
Nuclear fusion power plant plans underway in US after breakthrough
The US is planning to build a commercial nuclear fusion power plant in the next few years following a major breakthrough with the near-limitless clean energy source this week.Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California announced on Tuesday that they had become the first in the world to achieve fusion ignition, meaning they saw a net energy gain with the next-generation technology.It was hailed as “one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century” by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Graham, holding the potential to revolutionise clean energy.“The president has a decadal vision to get to...
Upworthy
Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds
Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
Companies Profiting the Most From War
Global arms sales climbed for the seventh consecutive year in 2021. Though growth was somewhat muted by supply chain constraints, Russian arms spending ahead of the Ukraine invasion and China’s increased militarization helped drive the rise in global defense spending. (These are the countries that buy the most weapons from the U.S. Army.) The world’s […]
Gizmodo
A Powerful Recoil Effect Magnified NASA’s Asteroid Deflection Experiment
Scientists continue to pore over the results of NASA’s stunningly successful DART test to deflect a harmless asteroid. As the latest findings suggest, the recoil created by the blast of debris spewing out from Dimorphos after impact was significant, further boosting the spacecraft’s influence on the asteroid. NASA’s...
SlashGear
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0