RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits a Utility Pole, And Allegedly Flees The Scene
Sources are reporting an accident with road closure. It happened today near Peter ave, near Charles. Initial reports are saying a light colored vehicle hit a utility pole. Unconfirmed reports are saying that the vehicle may have left the scene. Unknown on injuries. The pole was reported to be snapped...
RockfordScanner.com : One Vehicle Rollover In Winnebago County
One Vehicle Rollover In Winnebago County
Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are working on a pair of shootings that occurred five minutes apart. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, Rockford police were called to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus about a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room. Less than five minutes later, police responded...
RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident with injuries on the East side.
Sources are reporting an auto accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported.
RockfordScanner.com : US Postal Vehicle Crashes in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of the 700 block of Riverside in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that a postal vehicle is reported to have crashed into a nearby ditch. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area.
RockfordScanner.com : Female Stabbing Victim in Rockford
Sources are reporting a stabbing. It happened overnight at an address on Furman. Initial reports are saying that a female was stabbed.
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male is in critical condition, but stable, after he was shot Friday night in Rockford, according to Rockford Police. Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about the shooting and the male’s condition. According to police, the male sustained life-threatening injuries in...
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford
Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call Rockford Police.
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Two people displaced after fire at Town of Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — Two people were forced to evacuate early Sunday due to a fire in the Town of Beloit. Crews were sent to the 400 block of East Community Drive overnight and found some coming from the roof of a building. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Two people and their pets were able...
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an auto accident, Possibly 3 Vehicles Involved.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident scene. It happened approx. 11:45 am near Alpine and E Riverside. Initial reports are saying that there are 3 possible vehicles that may be involved. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area.
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by ambulance.
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
RockfordScanner.com : Fully Engulfed Residential Fire in Winnebago County, Several FD Assisting
A MABAS (Mutual Aid) has been dispatched. This is currently a 2nd alarm fire. Several fire departments are assisting.
At least five cars damaged in Elgin crash
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least five cars were left banged up in Elgin Thursday evening after a crash on Route 20.Westbound lanes near a bridge deck at McLean Boulevard were closed while crews arrived on scene.Information about how many people were injured was not immediately available.Some reports are that there was black ice, and that the weather played a role in the crash.
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
Man has gun pointed at him during road rage incident on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a driver said someone pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon. In an incident report, police said the victim reported accidentally cutting the other driver off while heading east on Lien Road near the roundabout with North Thompson Drive just before 4 p.m. Thursday....
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
