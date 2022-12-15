ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : One Vehicle Rollover In Winnebago County

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are working on a pair of shootings that occurred five minutes apart. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, Rockford police were called to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus about a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room. Less than five minutes later, police responded...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident with injuries on the East side.

Sources are reporting an auto accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : US Postal Vehicle Crashes in Boone County

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of the 700 block of Riverside in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that a postal vehicle is reported to have crashed into a nearby ditch. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Female Stabbing Victim in Rockford

We have been sitting on this story for awhile now. RPD has not yet released any information. So we are going to post the info that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a stabbing. It happened overnight at an address on Furman. Initial reports are saying that a...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male is in critical condition, but stable, after he was shot Friday night in Rockford, according to Rockford Police. Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about the shooting and the male’s condition. According to police, the male sustained life-threatening injuries in...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford

Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an auto accident, Possibly 3 Vehicles Involved.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident scene. It happened approx. 11:45 am near Alpine and E Riverside. Initial reports are saying that there are 3 possible vehicles that may be involved. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment website!. We post...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

At least five cars damaged in Elgin crash

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least five cars were left banged up in Elgin Thursday evening after a crash on Route 20.Westbound lanes near a bridge deck at McLean Boulevard were closed while crews arrived on scene.Information about how many people were injured was not immediately available.Some reports are that there was black ice, and that the weather played a role in the crash.
ELGIN, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man has gun pointed at him during road rage incident on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a driver said someone pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon. In an incident report, police said the victim reported accidentally cutting the other driver off while heading east on Lien Road near the roundabout with North Thompson Drive just before 4 p.m. Thursday....
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run

LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
LEE COUNTY, IL

