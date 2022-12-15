ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

New I-270 overpass in 2025 should reduce Sawmill Road traffic volume

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Drivers who spend time each day in stop-and-go traffic on Sawmill Road might see a reduction in traffic congestion, but will need to wait a few years to realize it.

A connection of Tuller Road to Emerald Parkway is not scheduled to begin until 2025, but expected to reduce traffic congestion on Sawmill Road.

The connection is to be made via a new bridge over Interstate 270, connecting Emerald Parkway, on the north side of I-270, to Tuller Road, on the south side of I-270.

The $25 million project is part of Dublin’s five-year capital-improvement budget.

“The 2023-2027 CIP provides funding to advance our strategic framework on a number of fronts, including sufficient funding for the maintenance of current assets, funding for parks and recreation opportunities and new projects to enhance the city’s infrastructure and improve mobility while staying within the fiscal resources available to us,” said Dublin's finance director Matthew Stiffler.

The project is a key recommendation of the Sawmill Road corridor study completed in 2019, according to Aisling Babbitt, a public-information officer for Dublin.

“Funding for this project provides for a new crossing over I-270 from Tuller Road to Emerald Parkway, in lieu of widening Sawmill Road to seven lanes,” Babbitt said.

The bridge is to be built in the easternmost part of the Bridge Street District and is to also support the future Mount Carmel Hospital.

“This project supports the Mount Carmel Hospital site development and is expected to ease traffic operations in the Sawmill Road corridor as growth continues in the area. The new crossing will also enhance pedestrian and bicycle access across the limited-access facility, connecting neighborhoods and creating vitality,” Babbitt said.

Design and property right-of-way acquisition necessary for its construction is to begin in 2023, with utility and construction work to start in 2025, Babbitt said.

The new connection is to also provide a route to a new hospital that is to be built.

Mount Carmel Health Systems is to build a 30-bed in-patient hospital and medical-office building on 35 acres at Emerald Parkway and Interstate 270.

The hospital would front Bright and Sawmill roads, Emerald Parkway and Interstate 270.

The first phase is a connected 230,000-square-foot, 4-story hospital wing and 2-story medical-office wing, according to Nichole Martin, a senior planner for Dublin.

A second phase calls for the construction of an 84,520-square-foot detached medical-office building, as well as completion of the hospital’s fourth floor that would be built but not occupied in the first phase, according to Dublin’s planning department.

“Early site work for Mount Carmel’s health campus is underway and construction will begin in 2023. We expect the campus to open in 2025,” Samantha Irons, a spokeswoman for Mount Carmel Health Systems, said Dec. 14.

