Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month

VIBE at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment complex on Atlanta’s Westside, will begin moving in its first round of residents in the new year.

The apartment complex will feature over 300,000 square feet of office space and 50,000 square feet of retail space.

Rendering courtesy of Dwell Design Studio

The residential community is just one facet of the 19-acre mixed-use development project adjacent to Georgia Tech, Echo Street West. Once completed, Echo Street West will feature over 300,000 square feet of office space, 50,000 square feet of retail space, 16,000 square feet of event space and over 6.5 acres worth of outdoor entertainment space, according to the development’s website.

Now in its pre-leasing phase, 20% of VIBE’s residential units will be reserved for housing affordable at 80% of Atlanta’s area median income (AMI). Applicants must earn an annual income that meets this threshold when adjusted to the size of their household.

VIBE at Echo Street West offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans situated across four residential stories. The complex’s ground floor will be reserved for retail space, featuring over 25,000 square feet of shopping and dining establishments.

Amenities the community will offer its residents include a fitness center, resort-style pool, a lounge, clubroom and rooftop decks. Individual units will also feature stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. VIBE at Echo Street residents will also live in close proximity to the BeltLine’s Westside Connector Trail, as well as other local eateries and attractions.

“The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” said Tony Bartlett, executive vice president of the complex’s property management company, Lincoln Property Company. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right at their doorstep. Whether it’s an art exhibit at Guardian Studios, dinner and drinks at Westside Motor Lounge, or a walk along the BeltLine, VIBE residents will experience the vibrancy of the Westside without ever having to get in their car.”

According to a press release, VIBE at Echo Street West has completed the first phase of its development, and plans to continue constructing new parts of the community while the first wave of residents settles in. The Echo Street West development as a whole is projected to complete its first phase next summer.

The post Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .