Local fugitive apprehended in NevadaTracy LeicherReno, NV
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
pagevalleynews.com
Bulldogs roll over Generals, 46-24
LURAY, Dec. 16 — Although things got off to a slow start on Friday night, the Luray Bulldogs lead the entire way as the home team captured a 46-24 win over the Generals of Mountain View in an early season Bull Run District matchup. Luray’s Jillian Parlett provided some...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 16
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Friday, December 16.
Augusta Free Press
School field trip to JMU gets Karens bent out of shape over ‘racial plays’
A grandmother got upset because a third-grade field trip to see a performance of traditional Nigerian dance at JMU made her feel uncomfortable about being white, and now Rockingham County Public Schools is having to do something to make her feel better about herself. That’s what we’re getting from our...
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
Patsy Cline high school essay on becoming cosmetologist donated by Frederick County Public Schools to historic group
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When high school student Virginia Patterson Hensley completed an essay assignment in in January 1948, she wrote about what she thought was necessary to become a successful cosmetologist. Hensley had success in the music industry, instead, as the legendary Patsy Cline. Cline wrote the essay, Vocations for Girls: […]
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg closed an intersection, and interstate exits Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
Washington Examiner
The legacy media failed in Loudoun
Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
Local fugitive apprehended in Nevada
RENO, Nev. – Marcus Lee Lewis, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Shenandoah Valley man, was shot by Reno/Sparks police in Reno this past weekend. On December 4, police were notified of an individual who was possibly armed with a knife in downtown Reno. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject (Lewis) failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. An officer in pursuit utilized a taser, which failed to stop the subject. After further refusal to follow the verbal commands of officers, shots were fired at Lewis. He received medical assistance on scene and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
Inside Nova
Two arrested in Culpeper with 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills
Two people were arrested and charged Thursday with multiple offenses following the discovery of over $120,000 worth of fentanyl pills and a handgun. Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
WSLS
Former UVA employees sue, claim they were fired for not having COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of Virginia Health System for discriminatory COVID-19 policies and practices regarding religious groups and beliefs. On Dec. 13, the Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC filed the lawsuit in federal court,...
