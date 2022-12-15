Release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Butte, Montana — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, a federal firearms licensee.

