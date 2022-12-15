ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mtpr.org

Butte drug trafficking case leads to the conviction of 18 Montana residents

A years-long, undercover investigation dismantled a Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. The investigation led to the conviction of 18 Montana residents. “These cases represent one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes in southwest Montana’s history.”. U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich,...
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Investigation dismantles Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel

BUTTE — A multi-agency undercover investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization that had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and brought massive quantities of methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and heroin to Butte for redistribution has resulted in the federal convictions of 22 persons, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced today.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced for impersonating U.S. marshal

BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man will spend five years in prison after being convicted of a felony for impersonating a U.S. marshal. Kurttis Warren Copyak, 42, was sentenced in Butte District Court on the charge of impersonating a public servant Thursday. A jury found Copyak guilty on Oct....
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena police find missing 9-yr-old boy

HELENA, Mont. - Helena Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old boy. The boy was lase seen wearing orange and tan coat, gray Carhart beanie and blue jeans. He was last seen in the area of 7th Ave and Cruse Ave. No further...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

ATF Offers Reward in Butte Burglary

Release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Butte, Montana — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, a federal firearms licensee.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect

MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy