Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
No. 11 Carroll looking to do the 'tough stuff' better, beginning at Warner Classic in Florida
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team, at least for five days, gets to escape Montana’s icy grip for sunny Florida. Carroll departed Helena just after 4 a.m. Friday for the Bozeman airport where the Saints caught a flight to Fort Worth, Texas, and eventually, Tampa, Florida.
mtpr.org
Butte drug trafficking case leads to the conviction of 18 Montana residents
A years-long, undercover investigation dismantled a Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. The investigation led to the conviction of 18 Montana residents. “These cases represent one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes in southwest Montana’s history.”. U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich,...
COVID-19 transmission rates 'High' in Silver Bow County
The risk of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in Butte right now, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
Fairfield Sun Times
Investigation dismantles Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel
BUTTE — A multi-agency undercover investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization that had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and brought massive quantities of methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and heroin to Butte for redistribution has resulted in the federal convictions of 22 persons, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced today.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for impersonating U.S. marshal
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man will spend five years in prison after being convicted of a felony for impersonating a U.S. marshal. Kurttis Warren Copyak, 42, was sentenced in Butte District Court on the charge of impersonating a public servant Thursday. A jury found Copyak guilty on Oct....
montanarightnow.com
Helena police find missing 9-yr-old boy
HELENA, Mont. - Helena Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old boy. The boy was lase seen wearing orange and tan coat, gray Carhart beanie and blue jeans. He was last seen in the area of 7th Ave and Cruse Ave. No further...
montanarightnow.com
ATF Offers Reward in Butte Burglary
Release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Butte, Montana — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, a federal firearms licensee.
NBCMontana
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
Major meth, fentanyl drug ring busted in Butte
Officials call it one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes that brought more than 2,000 pounds of meth and 722,000 fentanyl-laced pills from Mexico to Butte.
Comments / 0