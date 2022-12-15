Gov. Kate Brown made history last week by commuting the sentences of everyone sentenced to death in Oregon, a move that should be applauded. Her decision follows an Oregon Supreme Court ruling last year that many legal experts say will lead to the overturning of death sentences given to at least two dozen individuals in Oregon. The Court found that David Bartol’s death sentence was not valid because of the passage of major reforms to our death penalty law in 2019 with Senate Bill 1013. Recognizing this, the governor is using her authority to commute these sentences and end the false promise of executions.

OREGON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO