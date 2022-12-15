Read full article on original website
Survey finds 1.1 million acres with dead fir trees in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Climate change, droughts, invasive insects and other factors have had an impact on Oregon’s vast forests for years, but recent research reveals a proliferating issue. Environmental journalism nonprofit Columbia Insight first reported on the data collection effort from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service, which found that […]
Elliot State Forest will be the largest research forest in North America
Oregon is on its way to creating North America’s largest research forest, following this week’s decision by top state officials to separate the Elliott State Forest in southwest Oregon from its obligation to fund schools and designate the land as a place for scientific discovery. The State Land...
A new generation of skilled Oregon laborers is getting to work
Economists have fretted for years that the American workforce was at risk of losing a generation of skilled tradespeople, the workers who make factories hum, raise buildings and ferry goods in and out of warehouses. The fear was that as older workers retired, there wasn’t a new generation of laborer...
Opinion: Up to $7.5 billion for Interstate Bridge replacement project? Time to rightsize for reality
Pham represents House District 46-outer Southeast Portland in the Oregon Legislature and serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Transportation. She formerly worked as a community organizer for Oregon Just Transition Alliance, APANO, Portland Clean Energy Fund, and OPAL Bus Riders Unite. The hardest part of my job...
a-z-animals.com
9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon
Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
wholecommunity.news
Oregon to cooperate on fish and wildlife management with Cow Creek Umpqua
The Commission adopted a cooperative management agreement and associated rules to advance the government-to-government relationship between the State of Oregon and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a cooperative management agreement with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians....
KGW
UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance
EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
Readers respond: Commutations right for Oregon
Gov. Kate Brown made history last week by commuting the sentences of everyone sentenced to death in Oregon, a move that should be applauded. Her decision follows an Oregon Supreme Court ruling last year that many legal experts say will lead to the overturning of death sentences given to at least two dozen individuals in Oregon. The Court found that David Bartol’s death sentence was not valid because of the passage of major reforms to our death penalty law in 2019 with Senate Bill 1013. Recognizing this, the governor is using her authority to commute these sentences and end the false promise of executions.
KDRV
Oregon denies petition to stop coyote killing contests, starts rulemaking process
PORTLAND, Ore. -- A petition to Oregon's Fish and Wildlife Commission is getting a few reactions, including a denial. The Humane Society of the United States led a group of animal rights advocates in a petition of the Commission to end coyote killing contests in Oregon. The Commission denied the petition late yesterday.
KDRV
DEQ recommends zero-emission light-duty autos in Oregon by 2035
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission is considering new rules that would mandate new light-duty autos sold in Oregon be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. The Commission has a special meeting planned Monday to consider the Advanced Clean Cars II rules. Some zero-emission requirements would start in 2026. The commission...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Commission stops short of outlawing coyote killing contests
PORTLAND – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice to develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with existing rules on the books. The commission then denied a petition from 15 organizations requesting new rules be written to address the issue. The vote was 6 to 1.
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
Channel 6000
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
Chronicle
Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
Oregonians weigh in on wildfires in new survey
More than 1,500 Oregon residents over the age of 18 weighed in on the 15-minute survey.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ijpr.org
Oregon reaches nearly $700M settlement with Monsanto over PCB contamination
Oregon’s attorney general announced a nearly $700 million settlement Thursday with the biotech giant Monsanto for its alleged role in polluting the state over the course of decades with toxic compounds known as polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. It’s the largest pollution settlement in Oregon’s history and by far the...
Oregon spends millions to attract warehouses that couldn’t go anywhere else
Oregonians pride themselves on shopping local, says Deborah Field, co-owner of a Northeast Portland print shop called Paperjam Press. “I feel like our consumers, at least in Portland, really get it that they need to shop small or we’re not going to be around,” Field said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregonians: Do what you can to tamp down wildfires
Prescribed burns, preplanned power outages and other possible measures to reduce wildfire risk are widely accepted by the majority of Oregonians, according to a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center is a Portland-based nonpartisan group that releases periodic statewide surveys on...
KTVZ
Commission directs ODFW staff to ‘work within legal authority’ to stop coyote-killing contests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed ODFW staff Friday to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue.
