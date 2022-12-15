ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KOIN 6 News

Survey finds 1.1 million acres with dead fir trees in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Climate change, droughts, invasive insects and other factors have had an impact on Oregon’s vast forests for years, but recent research reveals a proliferating issue. Environmental journalism nonprofit Columbia Insight first reported on the data collection effort from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service, which found that […]
a-z-animals.com

9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon

Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
wholecommunity.news

Oregon to cooperate on fish and wildlife management with Cow Creek Umpqua

The Commission adopted a cooperative management agreement and associated rules to advance the government-to-government relationship between the State of Oregon and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a cooperative management agreement with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians....
KGW

UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance

EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Commutations right for Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown made history last week by commuting the sentences of everyone sentenced to death in Oregon, a move that should be applauded. Her decision follows an Oregon Supreme Court ruling last year that many legal experts say will lead to the overturning of death sentences given to at least two dozen individuals in Oregon. The Court found that David Bartol’s death sentence was not valid because of the passage of major reforms to our death penalty law in 2019 with Senate Bill 1013. Recognizing this, the governor is using her authority to commute these sentences and end the false promise of executions.
KDRV

DEQ recommends zero-emission light-duty autos in Oregon by 2035

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission is considering new rules that would mandate new light-duty autos sold in Oregon be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. The Commission has a special meeting planned Monday to consider the Advanced Clean Cars II rules. Some zero-emission requirements would start in 2026. The commission...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Commission stops short of outlawing coyote killing contests

PORTLAND – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice to develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with existing rules on the books. The commission then denied a petition from 15 organizations requesting new rules be written to address the issue. The vote was 6 to 1.
Channel 6000

Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
Chronicle

Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon

Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ijpr.org

Oregon reaches nearly $700M settlement with Monsanto over PCB contamination

Oregon’s attorney general announced a nearly $700 million settlement Thursday with the biotech giant Monsanto for its alleged role in polluting the state over the course of decades with toxic compounds known as polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. It’s the largest pollution settlement in Oregon’s history and by far the...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregonians: Do what you can to tamp down wildfires

Prescribed burns, preplanned power outages and other possible measures to reduce wildfire risk are widely accepted by the majority of Oregonians, according to a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center is a Portland-based nonpartisan group that releases periodic statewide surveys on...
