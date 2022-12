The Hoboken Police Department sent out a press release this morning, Thursday, December 22nd, alerting residents about a scam happening around town. The detective bureau is currently working on the cases, but the scam involves unidentified males asking for donations via electronic payments through Zelle or Venmo. The request is an attempt to gain access to the person’s phone in an effort to gain control of their phone and bank account information. This is not the first time we’ve seen a Zelle scam here in Hudson County. Read on for what Hoboken PD has released about the ongoing Zelle and Venmo donation scam.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO