ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR OK's Top Moments in 2022: Caden Powell Represents OK at the Super 60

As 2022 comes to a close and we move into 2023 we want to take a look back at the top moments from the entire year covered by Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma. We aim to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school baseball in the State from our events as well as covering as many high school games as possible. 2022 was a banner year in Oklahoma with multiple players and programs making big jumps, picking up big hits, strong performances on the mound, and some crazy walk-off wins. Be sure to follow along in 2023 as we aim to grow our coverage and be the true one-stop shop for all things Oklahoma High School baseball.
NORMAN, OK
guthrienewspage.com

2 ranked Crossings avoids upset in Guthrie

The Guthrie Bluejays rallied in the fourth quarter to nearly draw overtime against Class 4A’s Crossings Christian in a game played within 24 hours of being scheduled. The Jays outscored Crossings 22-13 in the final quarter inside the GHS gymnasium as the Jays’ three-pointer came up short as the horn sounded. Crossings escaped with a 58-55 entertaining win early Friday evening.
GUTHRIE, OK
247Sports

Younger brother of Malcolm Rodriguez gets PWO offer from Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Each year, Oklahoma State football offers a handful of preferred walk-ons a spot for its roster, but very few — if any — of those are the sibling of an All-Big 12, All-American linebacker. On Thursday, the Cowboys extended a PWO opportunity to Wagoner (Okla.) multi-position standout Gabriel Rodriguez, who is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State great and current Detroit Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

OU opens its nursing school to all eligible applicants

Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation in the number of nurses per capita. In an effort to relieve the nursing shortage in Oklahoma, the state’s flagship university is accepting all eligible applicants for it’s College of Nursing next year. OU’s nursing program generally accepts about 20 percent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Holiday antlerless deer gun season opens in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hunters have another opportunity to enjoy a deer hunt before the end of the year. This year's holiday season will begin Sunday, Dec. 18, and run for 14 days statewide, except for the area west of the Panhandle. Even if hunters have already harvested the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Who is on the Oklahoma Nov. 8 ballot?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Nov. 8, Oklahomans will head to the polls to select candidates for various state and national offices. Here is a look at state and federal races Oklahomans will decide. Candidates for Governor’s Race:. Kevin Stitt (R) Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has been Oklahoma’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school

An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Yes, Oklahoma has an official state meal

Oklahoma is one of only two states in the country that have an official state meal (Louisiana is the second). You’re going to need a lot of pans, hungry guests and a big table to serve it. The official state meal was chosen in 1988 to reflect the state...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy