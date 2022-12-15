Read full article on original website
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
In Erik McCarty, Oklahoma Will Sign a Versatile Athlete Who 'Has a Gift'
The local prospect from McAlester will most likely begin as a safety, but he has shown the kind of big-play flexibility that is sure to get him on the field somewhere.
One of first Oklahoma high school athletes to sign NIL agreement already seeing benefits
TULSA, Okla. — One of the first high school athletes in Oklahoma to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement is using her profits to put money away for college. Peyton Coburn, 16, has been golfing for as long as she can remember. She started taking the sport more seriously at age 12.
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR OK's Top Moments in 2022: Caden Powell Represents OK at the Super 60
As 2022 comes to a close and we move into 2023 we want to take a look back at the top moments from the entire year covered by Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma. We aim to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school baseball in the State from our events as well as covering as many high school games as possible. 2022 was a banner year in Oklahoma with multiple players and programs making big jumps, picking up big hits, strong performances on the mound, and some crazy walk-off wins. Be sure to follow along in 2023 as we aim to grow our coverage and be the true one-stop shop for all things Oklahoma High School baseball.
guthrienewspage.com
2 ranked Crossings avoids upset in Guthrie
The Guthrie Bluejays rallied in the fourth quarter to nearly draw overtime against Class 4A’s Crossings Christian in a game played within 24 hours of being scheduled. The Jays outscored Crossings 22-13 in the final quarter inside the GHS gymnasium as the Jays’ three-pointer came up short as the horn sounded. Crossings escaped with a 58-55 entertaining win early Friday evening.
Former Oklahoma QB Names Transfer Destination
Nick Evers left the Sooners on Dec. 3, and on Saturday he revealed where he'll be playing college football next.
Younger brother of Malcolm Rodriguez gets PWO offer from Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Each year, Oklahoma State football offers a handful of preferred walk-ons a spot for its roster, but very few — if any — of those are the sibling of an All-Big 12, All-American linebacker. On Thursday, the Cowboys extended a PWO opportunity to Wagoner (Okla.) multi-position standout Gabriel Rodriguez, who is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State great and current Detroit Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez.
OU opens its nursing school to all eligible applicants
Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation in the number of nurses per capita. In an effort to relieve the nursing shortage in Oklahoma, the state’s flagship university is accepting all eligible applicants for it’s College of Nursing next year. OU’s nursing program generally accepts about 20 percent of...
Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
The Top 10 Most Ridiculous & Crazy Oklahoma Laws That Are Still on the Books to This Day
The beautiful state of Oklahoma is well known for a great many things. For example our beautiful landscapes and scenery, rich state history, well-mannered and neighborly citizens, small-town charm, incredible outdoor experiences, and of course our amazing college teams. SCROLL DOWN TO HIT PLAY ON THE "TOP TEN" VIDEO BELOW.
KTUL
Holiday antlerless deer gun season opens in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hunters have another opportunity to enjoy a deer hunt before the end of the year. This year's holiday season will begin Sunday, Dec. 18, and run for 14 days statewide, except for the area west of the Panhandle. Even if hunters have already harvested the...
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
blackchronicle.com
Who is on the Oklahoma Nov. 8 ballot?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Nov. 8, Oklahomans will head to the polls to select candidates for various state and national offices. Here is a look at state and federal races Oklahomans will decide. Candidates for Governor’s Race:. Kevin Stitt (R) Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has been Oklahoma’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school
An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
blackchronicle.com
Yes, Oklahoma has an official state meal
Oklahoma is one of only two states in the country that have an official state meal (Louisiana is the second). You’re going to need a lot of pans, hungry guests and a big table to serve it. The official state meal was chosen in 1988 to reflect the state...
