FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
vineyardgazette.com
Trustees Relinquish Control of Norton Point Beach
The Trustees of Reservations will not renew their contract to manage Norton Point Beach, after leadership said Friday that the non-profit land conservancy would relinquish control of the dynamic, two-mile shore front property early next year. The decision from The Trustees comes as the town of Edgartown recently submitted a...
vineyardgazette.com
Keeping the Vineyard in Ink Is Inspired Choice
The Oak Bluffs harbor is largely desolate this time of year, a place of cold winds and empty berths. But even as its bars and restaurants sit shuttered and wait patiently for spring, one business owner has found a year-round home on the harbor. “It’s such a perfect spot for...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
vineyardgazette.com
Barbara Jean Fehl, 74
Barbara Jean Fehl died peacefully at her home on Dec. 14, with family by her side. She was 74. She was born Barbara McKinnon in Queens, N.Y. to Edythe and Alexander McKinnon. She was raised as one of five children in East Meadow, N.Y., and she graduated from East Meadow High School.
iheart.com
Railroad Refutes Residential Noise Complaints On 'Polar Express' In Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The seasonal "Polar Express" ride that runs through Bourne and Buzzards Bay is refuting complaints from local residents that the diesel-powered train is always and causing noise disturbances. Those who reportedly live near the train dock claim there's a constant humming that keeps them up at night.
Boston Globe
Cape Cod restaurant gets shout-out from ‘Glass Onion’ director after film ‘messed up’ Google results
He shared some kind words for “small businesses whose Google results we’ve messed up” due to the film’s upcoming release. If you’re a small business named “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson apparently has some amends to make. The director of the critically acclaimed murder...
capecod.com
Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: There is a seal that has found its way into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Representatives from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are monitoring the seal and are asking the public to stay away to allow the animal to return to its natural habitat.
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
capecod.com
House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Police Host Senior Dinner
The Edgartown Patrolman's Association is hosting a senior dinner at the Edgartown School Saturday, Dec. 17. The dinner will take place at 2:00 p.m., and include a three-course menu of creamy leek and potato soup with chives and guanciale, a filet mignon with mushroom risotto and apple cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
theweektoday.com
About dam time: Town to choose between three Parker Mills revamps
The town of Wareham has three options to deal with the crumbling Parker Mills Dam that sits on Elm Street next to the Tremont Nail Factory. The town can reduce the height of the 10-foot dam structure by 5 feet, remove the structure completely or do something in between. These...
Fall River school bus carrying children falls into sinkhole
FALL RIVER, Mass — A Fall River school bus carrying schoolchildren was interrupted during its morning route after it fell into a sinkhole Friday. According to the Fall River Public Schools Superintendent, the bus hit a water main break on New Boston Road, causing the back left wheel of the bus to collapse through the pavement.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
Pawtucket business owner spreads Christmas cheer by giving back
The Pawtucket business owner has spent the past week embracing the role of Santa's helper, collecting and wrapping nearly 500 presents for Rhode Island families in need.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
‘Taken too soon’: Family of murdered Marshfield couple speaks out as suspect is held without bail
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man charged in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month was returned to Massachusetts this week and ordered held without bail Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” in their home on Gotham Hill Drive on November 29.
