ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Trustees Relinquish Control of Norton Point Beach

The Trustees of Reservations will not renew their contract to manage Norton Point Beach, after leadership said Friday that the non-profit land conservancy would relinquish control of the dynamic, two-mile shore front property early next year. The decision from The Trustees comes as the town of Edgartown recently submitted a...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Keeping the Vineyard in Ink Is Inspired Choice

The Oak Bluffs harbor is largely desolate this time of year, a place of cold winds and empty berths. But even as its bars and restaurants sit shuttered and wait patiently for spring, one business owner has found a year-round home on the harbor. “It’s such a perfect spot for...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Barbara Jean Fehl, 74

Barbara Jean Fehl died peacefully at her home on Dec. 14, with family by her side. She was 74. She was born Barbara McKinnon in Queens, N.Y. to Edythe and Alexander McKinnon. She was raised as one of five children in East Meadow, N.Y., and she graduated from East Meadow High School.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
iheart.com

Railroad Refutes Residential Noise Complaints On 'Polar Express' In Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The seasonal "Polar Express" ride that runs through Bourne and Buzzards Bay is refuting complaints from local residents that the diesel-powered train is always and causing noise disturbances. Those who reportedly live near the train dock claim there's a constant humming that keeps them up at night.
BOURNE, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
capecod.com

House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Police Host Senior Dinner

The Edgartown Patrolman's Association is hosting a senior dinner at the Edgartown School Saturday, Dec. 17. The dinner will take place at 2:00 p.m., and include a three-course menu of creamy leek and potato soup with chives and guanciale, a filet mignon with mushroom risotto and apple cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
theweektoday.com

About dam time: Town to choose between three Parker Mills revamps

The town of Wareham has three options to deal with the crumbling Parker Mills Dam that sits on Elm Street next to the Tremont Nail Factory. The town can reduce the height of the 10-foot dam structure by 5 feet, remove the structure completely or do something in between. These...
WAREHAM, MA
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Taken too soon’: Family of murdered Marshfield couple speaks out as suspect is held without bail

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man charged in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month was returned to Massachusetts this week and ordered held without bail Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” in their home on Gotham Hill Drive on November 29.
MARSHFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy