ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Roger Marsh

California witness photographs hovering shiny object

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
erienewsnow.com

'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

These new California laws take effect January 2023

By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

VinFast Opens Four Stores To Sell VF 8 And VF 9 Electric Vehicles In California

VinFast, one of the latest automakers to hit the United States, has announced the advent of four new dealerships in California. The Vietnamese company, which recently showcased two new products at the LA Auto Show, has opened three store locations in Topanga Canyon, Marina del Rey, and Irvine. A fourth location in the city of Torrance is expected to open shortly. VinFast says the new stores will enable customers to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in great detail and receive information and guidance from dedicated product experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID

By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can’t work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they The post California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy