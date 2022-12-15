Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
A Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces sale of $92.1 million of bonds for Adventist Health System/West
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the successful sale of approximately $92.1 million in tax-exempt conduit revenue bonds for Adventist Health System/West (Adventist). The sale was approved by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA) board, which is chaired by Treasurer Ma. Proceeds of the bonds will be used by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s minimum wage is rising next month because of inflation. Here’s what it will be
This January, California’s minimum wage will rise to $15.50. That represents an increase of 50 cents-an-hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $1.50 an hour for those with 25 or fewer. It’s the first time that the minimum wage is the same for all employers in the state regardless of size.
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**
KRON4
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
California witness photographs hovering shiny object
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $465 million.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
erienewsnow.com
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives
At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection suit involving 4 California counties
Capital One was sued by district attorneys in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Santa Clara counties for allegedly making excessive phone calls to collect on past due accounts.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
These new California laws take effect January 2023
By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
VinFast Opens Four Stores To Sell VF 8 And VF 9 Electric Vehicles In California
VinFast, one of the latest automakers to hit the United States, has announced the advent of four new dealerships in California. The Vietnamese company, which recently showcased two new products at the LA Auto Show, has opened three store locations in Topanga Canyon, Marina del Rey, and Irvine. A fourth location in the city of Torrance is expected to open shortly. VinFast says the new stores will enable customers to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in great detail and receive information and guidance from dedicated product experts.
California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane
California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can’t work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they The post California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 2