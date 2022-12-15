VinFast, one of the latest automakers to hit the United States, has announced the advent of four new dealerships in California. The Vietnamese company, which recently showcased two new products at the LA Auto Show, has opened three store locations in Topanga Canyon, Marina del Rey, and Irvine. A fourth location in the city of Torrance is expected to open shortly. VinFast says the new stores will enable customers to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in great detail and receive information and guidance from dedicated product experts.

