Wyoming State

Wyoming bill seeks to designate funding for K–12 mental health services

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would allocate state funding toward mental health services for K–12 students will be considered during the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 General Session, which begins on Jan. 10, 2023. If House Bill 34 passes, the state’s department of education will set aside more...
State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
RSV, COVID, flu patients filling Wyoming hospitals

Hospitals across the country are reportedly filling up with young patients suffering from the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Wyoming is no exception. Levi Keener is director of clinical operations at Community Hospital in Torrington. He said last week was a bad one. “Monday we were at...
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
I-80 facing range of closures across Wyoming; I-25 closed from Buffalo to Wheatland on Wednesday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates and highways are facing a variety of closures and hazardous travel advisories on a brutally cold Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming. Interstate 25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Wheatland due to winter conditions as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT has not provided an estimated reopening time for this closure. I-25 is also closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Wheatland to Cheyenne due to gusting winds.
Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
As Casper Mountain cold plummets to minus-48-degree windchills, Hogadon closes until Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to subzero temperatures and windchills, the ski area announced Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Casper Mountain area plummeted to minus 17 degrees by 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, with windchill values at minus 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow has also started to fall in the area with 2–4 inches expected on Casper Mountain and 1–3 expected in town.
