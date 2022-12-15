Read full article on original website
Wyoming bill seeks to designate funding for K–12 mental health services
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would allocate state funding toward mental health services for K–12 students will be considered during the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 General Session, which begins on Jan. 10, 2023. If House Bill 34 passes, the state’s department of education will set aside more...
State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
RSV, COVID, flu patients filling Wyoming hospitals
Hospitals across the country are reportedly filling up with young patients suffering from the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Wyoming is no exception. Levi Keener is director of clinical operations at Community Hospital in Torrington. He said last week was a bad one. “Monday we were at...
All interstates, most highways reopen across Wyoming; black ice conditions persist
CASPER, Wyo. — All three interstates that cross through Wyoming have been reopened to all traffic on Thursday afternoon after facing various closures Wednesday and into Thursday due to winter conditions. I-80 was the last interstate to have closures in effect, but those have all been lifted, according to...
I-25, I-90 reopen Thursday morning, but widespread closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While stretches of Interstates 25 and 90 were closed for much of the day Wednesday amid winter conditions, both are open to all traffic across Wyoming as of 8:58 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80, on the other hand, continues to face...
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today’s high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
I-80 facing range of closures across Wyoming; I-25 closed from Buffalo to Wheatland on Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates and highways are facing a variety of closures and hazardous travel advisories on a brutally cold Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming. Interstate 25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Wheatland due to winter conditions as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT has not provided an estimated reopening time for this closure. I-25 is also closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Wheatland to Cheyenne due to gusting winds.
Wind closures lifted on I-25, remain on I-80; Wyoming to see 70–75 mph gusts as Arctic cold front moves in
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has lifted wind closures on Interstate 25 in the southeast part of the state, but strong winds are expected to return to the region. Wind closures remain in effect on I-80 between Laramie and Elk Mountain as of 10:25 a.m. Tuesday,...
Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
Hogadon monitoring forecast, will close if Arctic cold front brings unsafe conditions to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin management has yet to decide whether the ski area will be open or closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, the City of Casper said in a press release Tuesday. With some dangerously low temperatures and high winds possible on Casper Mountain, Hogadon...
As Casper Mountain cold plummets to minus-48-degree windchills, Hogadon closes until Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to subzero temperatures and windchills, the ski area announced Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Casper Mountain area plummeted to minus 17 degrees by 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, with windchill values at minus 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow has also started to fall in the area with 2–4 inches expected on Casper Mountain and 1–3 expected in town.
