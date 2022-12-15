Read full article on original website
EW.com
Kindred star Micah Stock on Kevin's dynamic with Dana and his season 1 finale predicament
WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Kindred season 1. Kevin Franklin (Micah Stock) found himself living his nightmare in the Kindred season 1 finale. As the series begins, Kevin is immediately drawn to LA transplant and aspiring soap writer Dana James (Mallori Johnson). Their budding romance gets complicated when Dana uncontrollably starts getting pulled into the past, and Kevin steps up to be her partner on the wild journey. Kevin's biggest worry as they venture into the past and are separated from one another is that he'll get left there alone — which is exactly how the first season ends.
Popculture
'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)
Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Joins ‘Power’ Star Joseph Sikora In New Horror Film ‘Fear’
T.I. has teamed up with Power actor Joseph Sikora to star in a new mind-bending horror movie — check out the trailer for Fear below. Fear follows a group of friends who get together for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest is forced to face their own worst fear due to a powerful force inside the hotel.
Popculture
Tyler Perry Reveals Past Suicide Attempts in Wake of tWitch's Death
In the wake of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' tragic death, Tyler Perry has taken to social media to pay tribute to the late dance pro. On Wednesday, it was reported that Boss, 40, had taken his own life, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many celebrities speaking out about his passing and sharing memorials. Taking to Instagram, Perry offered some kind, sorrow-filled words about Boss' passing, and then shared his own "dark" experience.
KSAT 12
Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with 'The Recruit'
There's a moment in the new Netflix series “ The Recruit,” starring Noah Centineo, when his character, Owen, finds himself in the middle of a shootout. As he ducks from a hail of bullets, Owen recognizes one of the people working for the other side as a woman he met in a bar. He momentarily forgets about the life-threatening situation at hand and gives a small wave of acknowledgement to her. The woman responds by shooting at him. How rude!
Popculture
'DWTS' Alum Sharna Burgess Opens up About Her Own Dark Times in Wake of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
In the wake of the death of her friend and fellow dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Sharna Burgess has revealed why she felt compelled to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her son, Zane, with Brian Austin Green. Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo spoke to the former Dancing With the Stars pro about her Instagram post from last week, in which she revealed "intrusive mom thoughts" had entered her mind while holding baby Zane. "Super dark thoughts" are "all the things that could go wrong," she said. Burgess explained in the caption, "all the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident." The list goes on, she said, but now she's "learned to tame" those thoughts. In an interview with ET, Burgess explained why she did not fear being vulnerable online. "I felt called to share that because I went through the experience of thinking, 'Is it just me? Is it just me that has these [thoughts?] Is there something wrong with my brain? Am I heading into postpartum depression?'" Burgess said. "I would ask, 'Is this normal?' and I did get assured by my family, by [Brian] that these sort of thoughts are normal."
Popculture
Disney Revives Classic Movie Franchise for Disney+ Show
Disney has reportedly ordered a pilot for a TV reimagining of the Witch Mountain franchise, with an A-list cast. This week, Deadline broke the news that Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabel Gravitt and Levi Miller will star in Witch Mountain. If the series moves forward, it will air on Disney+. The...
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just One Season
Blockbuster has once again been brought to the end by Netflix. This time, it is the sitcom based around the video store relic. According to Deadline, the sitcom named after the store won't return for a second season. As the outlet points out, the show never cracked the top 10 on Netflix after launching on Nov. 3.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Gabby Windey Keeping Hope Alive to Date Vinny Guadagnino
The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino have been sparking romance rumors since they appeared in the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars together. After weeks of social media flirting, Windey opened up about their relationship during an interview with E! News. Would she be open to dating the MTV personality?
Popculture
Tom Cruise Delivers Mid-Air 'Top Gun' Thank You to Fans: 'The Honor of a Lifetime'
Tom Cruise never stops surprising and showing appreciation to his fans. While there's plenty of rumor and criticism that follows Cruise around in life, he's shifted his career a bit in the past decade to keep the focus on the movies. And with that, he puts everything into what goes on the screen, including doing as many of the wild stunts and extreme activities himself.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 16)
The Netflix streaming library is being stocked with new titles this weekend. Following this week's additions of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery and Last Change U: Basketball, among many others, Netflix is set to grow its content catalog with 11 new additions. The roundup of new titles includes 10 Netflix original series and films, including the debut of the streamer's new competition series Dance Monsters, and Paradise PD's return.
BET
Mary J. Blige’s Production Company Signs First Look Deal With BET For New Non-Scripted Projects
It's nothing short of a match made in heaven. BET and Mary J. Blige have just announced a deal that will allow BET a first look at non-scripted projects and a second look at scripted projects from Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly. The Wine Down is the first project...
