Nashville, TN

What will LA Chargers' Justin Herbert do to Tennessee Titans pass defense that's getting torched?

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

If the once-stout Tennessee Titans defense plans to get back to playing the way it did earlier this season Sunday would be a good time to start .

The Titans (7-6), who have been torched by the last three quarterbacks they've faced, visit the 7-6 Los Angeles Chargers (3:25 p.m., CBS), who feature one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert.

The Titans defense made Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers look very ordinary in the 27-17 win on Nov. 17.

That, however, was Tennessee's last win and the quarterbacks − Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia) and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville) − who led the last three opponents to victory, have punished the defense. The trio combined for 1,018 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

It won't likely get any easier against Herbert, the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2020 and 2022 Pro Bowl offensive most valuable player. The 6-foot-6 former Oregon star completed 39 of 51 passes for a season-high 367 yards and one touchdown in a 23-17 win last week over Miami.

It was a performance that improved the Chargers' chances to make the playoffs and alerted the Titans' defense it is in for another big challenge.

MIKE LEACH STORIES: Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons enjoyed stories told to him by Mike Leach

CHIG SHINES: How Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo is able to shine on a struggling offense

LINEBACKERS CUT: Tennessee Titans release linebackers Ola Adeniyi and Joe Schobert

"(Herbert's) arm talent is fantastic along with his ability to move and extend plays," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "I saw a stat where he had the most yardage (150) outside the pocket the other night than any quarterback in the league. Whether that's designed plays for him to get out there or he's getting out there himself on third down looking to throw, but can run."

That could make it difficult for the Titans' defense, which has dropped to next-to-last in the NFL against the pass (283.7 yards per game).

"He puts a lot of stress on you as guys start to uncover whether that's out in the field or in the red zone," Vrabel said.

Herbet has moved to second this season in the NFL in passing yards (3,706) behind the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. He has been incredibly accurate since midseason having completed 125 of his last 175 passes (71.4%).

While the Titans have faced three talented quarterbacks over the last three games Herbert could be even better. He has drawn comparisons to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, another mobile quarterback with a strong arm who threw four touchdowns in the Bills' 41-7 win over Tennessee on Sept. 19.

"There are similarities and as safety, even on those bootlegs, you have to really be careful of rolling too far to that side he's booting on because he'll just line up and throw the ball 60 or 70 yards the other way," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "It's going to be about being disciplined in our coverage. If we have to be deep, be deeper than the deepest and don't get too caught up in the underneath stuff."

Getting pressure on Herbert could disrupt his ability to complete passes, but the Titans have struggled to do that in recent games. The defense averaged more than three sacks per game over a five-game stretch earlier this season but has recorded a total of just three sacks in the last three games.

"This week the goal is to get (to Herbert)," said Titans edge rusher Rashad Weaver, who has 5.5 sacks. "If I can't get there I'll get my hands up but the goal is to get there as many times as I can this week and that's what myself and the whole front is focused on."

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What will LA Chargers' Justin Herbert do to Tennessee Titans pass defense that's getting torched?

Related
6 Tennessee Titans-LA Chargers predictions: Titans go west to break losing streak

The Tennessee Titans are in a very unique spot with four weeks to play in the regular season. They still have a two-game cushion in the AFC South ahead of the Jaguars, but a Titans three-game losing streak has narrowed the gap. The team fired GM Jon Robinson last week, then lost to Jacksonville at home. A road trip to LA is next up on Sunday, where a dangerous Chargers team awaits. Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence have had their way with a banged-up Titans defense the last two weeks, and Justin Herbert is up next.
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers inactives: Long list of injured Titans out

The Tennessee Titans will be missing three defensive starters for Sunday's showdown at the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive back Amani Hooker, cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive lineman Denico Autry were all ruled out on Friday by Mike Vrabel and are inactive Sunday. Also inactive for the Titans are cornerback Tre Avery and wide receiver Treylon Burks. ...
How Ryan Tannehill showed his toughness, another Tennessee Titans loss be damned

As the hits kept coming on Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Mike Vrabel knew his team was in trouble. Even as well as the Titans defense was playing against Justin Herbert, one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL, Vrabel feared Tennessee (7-7) would have trouble snapping its three-game losing streak with his quarterback being under almost constant duress.
Watch the Tennessee Titans tip-drill interception before halftime in LA Chargers game

The Tennessee Titans used a tip-drill interception to end a promising Los Angeles Chargers drive in the end zone right before halftime. Roger McCreary tipped a Justin Herbert pass to the end zone back inbounds to Joshua Kalu, who was able to get the both his feet down to complete the interception with 7 seconds left in the second quarter. The pick kept the score 7-7 going into halftime.
