What will LA Chargers' Justin Herbert do to Tennessee Titans pass defense that's getting torched?

If the once-stout Tennessee Titans defense plans to get back to playing the way it did earlier this season Sunday would be a good time to start .

The Titans (7-6), who have been torched by the last three quarterbacks they've faced, visit the 7-6 Los Angeles Chargers (3:25 p.m., CBS), who feature one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert.

The Titans defense made Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers look very ordinary in the 27-17 win on Nov. 17.

That, however, was Tennessee's last win and the quarterbacks − Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia) and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville) − who led the last three opponents to victory, have punished the defense. The trio combined for 1,018 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

It won't likely get any easier against Herbert, the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2020 and 2022 Pro Bowl offensive most valuable player. The 6-foot-6 former Oregon star completed 39 of 51 passes for a season-high 367 yards and one touchdown in a 23-17 win last week over Miami.

It was a performance that improved the Chargers' chances to make the playoffs and alerted the Titans' defense it is in for another big challenge.

"(Herbert's) arm talent is fantastic along with his ability to move and extend plays," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "I saw a stat where he had the most yardage (150) outside the pocket the other night than any quarterback in the league. Whether that's designed plays for him to get out there or he's getting out there himself on third down looking to throw, but can run."

That could make it difficult for the Titans' defense, which has dropped to next-to-last in the NFL against the pass (283.7 yards per game).

"He puts a lot of stress on you as guys start to uncover whether that's out in the field or in the red zone," Vrabel said.

Herbet has moved to second this season in the NFL in passing yards (3,706) behind the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. He has been incredibly accurate since midseason having completed 125 of his last 175 passes (71.4%).

While the Titans have faced three talented quarterbacks over the last three games Herbert could be even better. He has drawn comparisons to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, another mobile quarterback with a strong arm who threw four touchdowns in the Bills' 41-7 win over Tennessee on Sept. 19.

"There are similarities and as safety, even on those bootlegs, you have to really be careful of rolling too far to that side he's booting on because he'll just line up and throw the ball 60 or 70 yards the other way," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "It's going to be about being disciplined in our coverage. If we have to be deep, be deeper than the deepest and don't get too caught up in the underneath stuff."

Getting pressure on Herbert could disrupt his ability to complete passes, but the Titans have struggled to do that in recent games. The defense averaged more than three sacks per game over a five-game stretch earlier this season but has recorded a total of just three sacks in the last three games.

"This week the goal is to get (to Herbert)," said Titans edge rusher Rashad Weaver, who has 5.5 sacks. "If I can't get there I'll get my hands up but the goal is to get there as many times as I can this week and that's what myself and the whole front is focused on."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What will LA Chargers' Justin Herbert do to Tennessee Titans pass defense that's getting torched?