Cocktail of the Week: Coconut Snowball

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail evokes the beauty of the area’s ice and snow – without the shivering and shoveling! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Coconut Snowball

  • 2oz Vodka
  • 2 oz Rum
  • 2 oz Coconut Cream
  • Honey
  • Coconut flakes

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass rimmed with honey and coconut flakes. Serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

