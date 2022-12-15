Move over, Kirk Gibson, Michael Jordan and Kerri Strug. The ‘flu game, walk-off homer and miracle vault didn’t involve coming back from injury to speed down a mountain at 80-miles-per hour. While it’s maybe a little dramatic (Strug, you don’t actually have to move over…), the storyline from Saturday’s St. Moritz downhill actually started on Friday: 24 hours after being air-lifted to the hospital for surgery on a broken hand, Sofia Goggia found her way to the top of the podium.

1 DAY AGO