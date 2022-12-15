Read full article on original website
Kyle Negomir marks return to Europe with two encouraging downhill results in Val Gardena
Kyle Negomir seized the opportunity in his first two World Cup downhill starts since a severe, season-ending training run crash in Val d’Isere, France, in February 2021. Making his first descents on the classic Saslong downhill course in Val Gardena, Italy, Negomir finished 49th from start position 60th on Saturday, and was 47th two days prior, from bib number 62.
