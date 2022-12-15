ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Teen died from fentanyl in school bathroom as mom begged staff to find her, CA suit says

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2ud4_0jjzWyc200

It was around 12:30 p.m. when Elena Perez got an alarming call from her 15-year-old-daughter’s California high school.

Staff at Helen Bernstein High School in Los Angeles informed Perez that her daughter, Melanie Ramos, was missing from class, according to a lawsuit filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Staff couldn’t explain her absence, the lawsuit states, and Perez pleaded with them to look for Melanie.

Her pleas went unanswered, the lawsuit said, and eight hours later, at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, Melanie was found dead in a campus bathroom. She had overdosed on fentanyl.

A negligence death and wrongful death lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Dec. 12 — on behalf of Perez against the school district — argues staff was aware that drugs were prevalent on campus yet took no action. Additionally, the suit accuses the district of negligence for failing to look for the teen after the school notified Perez of her absence.

“The school district is responsible . They should take care of our kids,” Perez said in Spanish at a Wednesday, Dec. 14 news conference, NBC Los Angeles reported.

In an email to McClatchy News a Los Angeles Unified spokesperson said the district “does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.”

“However, the safety and well-being of our students and employees remains our top priority,” the statement said.

Two teen boys arrested in connection to her death

On the day of Melanie’s overdose, she and another teen girl purchased what they believed to be Percocet at a nearby park, police said, McClatchy News previously reported.

Two days later, two teenage boys were arrested in connection with Melanie’s death, The Associated Press reported. Police believe one of the teen boys sold two teen girls pills said to be Percocet at about 12:30 p.m. on the day of Melanie’s death.

The teens later crushed the pills and snorted the drugs in a restroom at their school, police said, according to AP.

In the evening, a man searching for his missing stepdaughter at the high school found her suffering from a drug overdose in a hallway before finding Melanie dead in the bathroom, McClatchy News reported.

“If it wasn’t for the other party’s parent , then my niece wouldn’t have been found until maybe the next day,” Gladys Manriques, Melanie’s aunt, said at Wednesday’s news conference, CBS Los Angeles reported. “That’s why we want justice. We don’t want another parent to suffer what we’re suffering.”

School staff were negligent in their lack of student supervision, the lawsuit said.

“If the Bernstein school staff would have found Ramos before 8:30 p.m., there would have been time for medical treatment for Ramos, and she would still be alive today,” the lawsuit said.

High school is a ‘haven for drugs,’ attorney says

Prior to Melanie’s overdose, there were “at least six students enrolled” at the high school who had drug overdoses in 2022, according to the lawsuit.

Michael Carrillo , the attorney representing Perez, referred to the school as a “haven for drugs” during the Dec. 14 news conference, City News Service reported.

“Kids would be buying and selling and using drugs in the bathroom at Bernstein, and administrators on campus did nothing about it,” he said, the outlet reported. “They knew, because there were six prior calls to Bernstein High School for potential drug overdoses in 2022 alone. Six prior. How do you not make any changes to protect kids?”

Melanie’s aunt echoed Carillo’s sentiment, ACB 7 News reported.

“When we send our kids to school, we send them thinking they’re safe ... but that’s not happening. And this is a problem at Bernstein High School,” Manriquez said at a news conference, the outlet reported.

Dad searching for missing teen finds two overdosed at high school, California cops say

Fentanyl suspected in death of 16-year-old at Alabama school, officials say. ‘A shock’

18-year-old gave teen lethal dose of fentanyl while at work, Georgia police say

Comments / 18

lucy
3d ago

its easy for her to blame someone else when she should look in the mirror.how did she not know her daughter was probably using drugs?? was she not paying attention to her kid??we need to stop blaming others

Reply
8
David Ballesteros
3d ago

The girl made a bad choice to use drugs, how is the school responsible. Maybe her parents should have raised her better and talked to her about drugs. People are always looking for someone else to blame for their mistakes.

Reply(1)
7
lucy
3d ago

how is it the schools fault?they can't possibly monitor thousands of students n cannot lock the bathrooms

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City

A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
CULVER CITY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

California Man Convicted For Stabbing To Death His Girlfriend, 2 Babies

A California man was convicted on Wednesday of stabbing to death his 31-year-old girlfriend and their two babies. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42 years old, was convicted after he fatally killed his entire family. He stabbed to death his 31-year-old girlfriend Arlet Hernandez Contreras 48 times at his home in April 2012. It was reported that they argued one day or two days before the heinous crime happened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5ny.com

Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death

CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police

A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS News

Boy found dead on California street in 1978 is identified through DNA: "Identifying his killer is the next step"

A teen boy found dead on a Southern California street 44 years ago has been identified as runaway whose disappearance was never reported, police said. The body was discovered in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach on June 3, 1978. Investigators were unable to identify the teen and he was dubbed "John Doe 1978," the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. The homicide case eventually went cold.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Police Chase: Authorities in pursuit of car in LA

A police chase is underway in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles late Saturday night. SkyFOX is over the scene as a black BMW is leading authorities on a chase. Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for. This is a breaking news story. Stay with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

iPhone emergency service saves California couple

A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood

A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night. Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack. The investigation is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

50K+
Followers
670
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy