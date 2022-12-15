ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3xNr_0jjzWsJg00

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.”

The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview , after which heir to the throne William told a reporter , “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry .

While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth II to their Winfrey interview, the camera cut to her husband standing over her, wordlessly holding out his phone for her to read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfEDa_0jjzWsJg00
Harry held up his phone to wife Meghan, who gasped “Wow” after reading William’s text.
Netflix

“What am I looking at?” she asked, and seconds later gasped: “Wow.”

“He just got a text from his brother,” she explains to the “Madea” star, before hugging her overwhelmed husband, who laments: “I wish I knew what to do.”

The docuseries did not detail what was in the text. William was the focus of many of Harry’s most explosive allegations of mistreatment in the final three episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNjlf_0jjzWsJg00
Harry was initially stunned into silence at his brother’s text, before finally saying: “I wish I knew what to do.”
Netflix

The acrimony started with William apparently breaking a pact not to let their teams trade negative press stories about each other, which Harry called “heartbreaking.”

William was the most vocal when Harry was called for a January 2020 showdown at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham to explain his desire to be “half in, half out” of his royal duties.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me , and my father saying things that just simply weren’t true,” he claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130MDC_0jjzWsJg00
Harry suggested his brother was a screaming bully who forced him out of the family.
AP

Worse, Harry said his name was added without his approval to a public statement denying that his brother was responsible for “bullying us out of the family” — making clear he would never have denied it.

When he told Meghan, “she burst into floods of tears,” Harry said, “because within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother — and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

A month after his brother’s text, Harry made one more attempt to reason with William and their father, King Charles III, during a return to the UK for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

“It was hard. Especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father, who were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation,” he said. The pair also appeared strained despite trying to show a united front after the death of their grandmother, which came after the Netflix interviews were filmed.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” Harry told Netflix.

“My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

Still, he called “the saddest part” of the scandal the “wedge that it created between myself and my brother.”

Comments / 101

Denise Close
2d ago

If they were moving on, then they wouldn't have done the Oprah interview. And they most definitely wouldn't have made a documentary.

Reply(12)
44
Debra Milham
2d ago

I'm just lost..cause they seem to be saying alot and putting blame on everyone but themselves...what exactly are they referring to when they say the Royals are to blame...for what...!!?? what do they need to Apologize for...in the first 3 episodes I've seen not Harry But Meghan totally disrespect the Royals and the way they do thing's...she never learned to be a part of them or the Family...she mocked them is what she did...she totally mocked their ways of how they live...the Rule's...take for wearing what clothes to wear and not to wear...

Reply(7)
22
Dawn Barnettgyjjjcsuuuyyipopip CT CT
2d ago

ridiculous..William and Kate are deserving of their positions and have grace.Meghan is a disgrace..to her race also. she's exploited it..

Reply(21)
43
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
OK! Magazine

'Heartbroken' Fans React To 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries: 'He's The Husband Charles Could Never Be To Diana'

Millions of fans and critics alike have already tuned into the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was finally released on Thursday, December 8. While many viewers found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story fascinating, others claimed their mouths spewed words full of lies. The first episode of the bombshell special took viewers back in time to the Duke of Sussex's childhood, as he opened up about the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed at the age of 36.MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED FOR HYPOCRITICALLY PREACHING FORGIVENESS WHILE HOLDING GRUDGE AGAINST HER FATHER"If you watch the...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy