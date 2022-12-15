ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Giants’ Darnay Holmes on facing talented Commanders offense

By NY Post Video
 3 days ago

Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes chats with The Post’s Brandon London in Big Blue’s locker room to break down how the defense will try to contain the Commanders’ explosive offensive weapons in the crucial prime-time rematch on Sunday NIght Football.

New York Post

New York Post

