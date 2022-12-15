Read full article on original website
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Kyle Kuzma intends on declining his player options, and the Washington Wizards now have a big decision to make
Kyle Kuzma intends on declining his player option, and the front office need to decide if they deal him ahead of the NBA trade deadline
Mavericks Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
Talent comes in many forms, especially in the NBA. There’s a tremendous difference between being good at something and being one of the best at it. Let’s say you need major surgery. If you find out that your surgeon is one of the best in the world, that’s very reassuring. If you’re told that they’re simply good, it may be a little harder to sleep at night.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more. Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.
Kyrie Irving Does It Again... In Nike Shoes
Kyrie Irving made a game-winning shot while wearing his old Nike shoes.
Cowboys Struggles at The Star? CeeDee Lamb Reveals ‘Growing Pains’ with Dak Prescott
The standard inside The Star isn’t based upon settling for just good enough or being content with mistakes. It’s clear that this year, like most seasons, there’s a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality for the Dallas Cowboys, and a ring is only achievable if CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are at their best.
Here's what Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Justin Thomas and more had to say to Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie on their NBC farewell
Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie are signing off for the last time from NBC on Sunday at the PNC Championship in Orlando, ending two distinguished careers as broadcasters. “If I have to go out, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather go out with than Roger,” said Koch, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour who joined NBC in 1997.
ClutchPoints
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Ex-Suns All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested On Misdemeanor Battery Charge
Former Phoenix Suns great Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Sunday morning after receiving his masters degree from the University of Miami. The incident apparently involved one of his daughters.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
Brian Windhorst Tells Danny Green to His Face That He Might Be Traded
Brian Windhorst told Danny Green live on-air that he might be traded.
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Channels Inner Kevin Durant After Career-High 41 Points In Win Against Houston Rockets
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shot the ball like Kevin Durant during Thursday's victory against the Houston Rockets. So he earned the right to act like Durant in the postgame interview. When asked when he knew he would score a career-high 41 points on 10 3-pointers, he offered, "When I...
