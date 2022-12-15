SBLive Nebraska high school boys basketball Top 25

By Nathan Charles

The top of the list looks pretty similar to the preseason rankings with the exception of Lincoln East. Bellevue West, Gretna and Millard North have all opened with perfect records but it’s East that has provided the early surprise. In the other direction, Omaha North has opened 1-4 and finds itself out of the ratings. Likewise, Millard South, which was the last team on the initial list, has dropped out with its own 1-4 record.

1. Bellevue West (4-0)

The Thunderbirds' latest contest included an explosion out of the gate after halftime and a 30-point third quarter during a 75-47 win over No. 12 Lincoln North Star. Bellevue West also owns three other wins of at least 20 points and is thus far outscoring opponents by an average of 82-46. Four different players are averaging in double figures.

Next Up: Saturday at No. 7 Northeast, Tuesday vs. Park Hill at Hy-Vee Arena (Kansas City, MO)

2. Gretna (4-0)

The Dragons are off to an unbeaten start with wins over three top-25 teams including a 30-point margin over No. 21 Pius, an overtime battle with No. 7 Northeast and a three-point squeaker against No. 13 Prep. Alex Wilcoxson has been the story early, scoring 17 against Bellevue East and 20 in the win over Prep. Three others are in double digits each time out and Gretna is shooting 51%.

Next Up: Friday at No. 9 Papio South, Saturday vs. No. 10 Southeast

3. Millard North (5-0)

There aren’t as many big names, and there’s a new man in charge, but the Mustangs are rolling right along. Millard North has big wins over weaker opponents, edged No. 5 Southwest thanks to 22 points from junior Elijah Gaeth and took down No. 10 Southeast in overtime after trailing by nine at halftime. The Mustang defense held the Knights to just seven combined points in the third and fourth quarters and kept Southeast off the scoreboard for all four minutes of overtime.

Next Up: Saturday vs. No. 12 North Star

4. Lincoln East (4-0)

What a start for the Spartans. East has three wins over top 25 teams, is off to its first 5-0 start in four years and looks like a contender for its third trip to state in the last five seasons. The defense hasn’t allowed 60 points yet while junior Carter Mick had 20-point games in the first two contests and is averaging over 16 points per game. East is also shooting the ball at 50%.

Next Up: Thursday at No. 15 Lincoln High, Saturday at No. 13 Creighton Prep

5. Lincoln Southwest (3-1)

The Silver Hawks' only slip-up this far is a seven-point loss to No. 3 Millard North. In the other three games, Southwest has beaten No. 13 Elkhorn South, Grand Island and Omaha North. Sophomore Chuck Love is shooting the ball at 57% and averaging 16.5 points per game.

Next Up: Saturday at No. 24 Millard West

6. Omaha Westside (4-1)

The Warriors were tripped up in the season opener by No. 10 Southeast but has since rattled off four in a row against four teams with losing records. Kevin Stubblefield averaged just under six points last season but has exploded as a junior with three games over 20 points and back-to-back performances with 30 or more points.

Next Up: Saturday at No. 21 Pius X

7. Lincoln Northeast (3-1)

Northeast could be unbeaten were it not for a late comeback against No. 2 Gretna that fell just short. The Rockets trailed by 10 at the half then 11 after three but outscored the Dragons 15-4 in the fourth. The offense then dried up and produced just two more points in the extra four minutes. Christian Winn is scoring nearly 20 points per game, shooting 58% and is 47% from long range.

Next Up: Friday vs. Columbus, Saturday vs. No. 1 Bellevue West

8. Omaha Central (4-1)

How good Central really is has yet to be determined, but four wins out of five make the Eagles an intriguing group. They have wins of 16 points, eight, 19 and 43 but also a 17-point loss to No. 4 Lincoln East. Awit Mamer has come on strong with five games of 14 or more points and a total of 93 points in five games, a 51% shooting percentage and 27 trips to the foul line.

Next Up: Friday at Papillion-La Vista, Saturday vs. Millard South

9. Papillion-La Vista South (4-1)

Papio South has blown out Grand Island and Norris, edged Omaha North and Millard South and suffered a 28-point loss to No. 1 Bellevue West. The Storm are a good group but might be in that next tier of teams behind the top of Class A, at least based on the big loss to the T-Birds. Only one player averages in double digits, and Papio South has already taken 115 three-pointers with just 36 makes (31%)

Next Up: Friday vs. No. 2 Gretna

10. Lincoln Southeast (2-2)

Thus far it’s been feast or famine for the Knights. The year started with an impressive win at No. 6 Westside then a 4 for 18 from distance in a loss to No. 4 East and a squandered nine-point halftime lead on No. 3 Millard North. The Knights bounced back with a 33-point win over Burke and have another tune-up before facing another tough road contest at Gretna. Better ball control would help Southeast take another step. The Knights are currently averaging 16 turnovers per game.

Next Up: Friday vs. Grand Island, Saturday at No. 2 Gretna

11. Elkhorn South (4-1)

The Storm weren’t particularly close to their only quality opponent thus far but have three other wins by 26 or more points and held on for a five-point victory at Omaha North. Senior Alec Noonan has been playing at an all-state level with three games over 20 points and a 62% shooting percentage.

Next Up: Friday at Omaha South

12. Lincoln North Star (2-1)

The Navigators took two close wins over Millard South and No. 13 Prep but couldn’t hang with No. 1 Bellevue West and suffered a 28-point defeat. Inconsistency has plagued North Star thus far. An interesting stretch awaits with another winnable game against Burke then a challenge at No. 3 Millard North.

Next Up: Thursday at Burke, Saturday at No. 3 Millard North

13. Creighton Prep (2-2)

Three of four games have been decided by double digits including a total of just seven points in losses to No. 2 Gretna and No. 12 North Star. Prep fell behind North Star in the second game of the year by 14 points then held North Star scoreless in the second before fading down the stretch. In a three-point loss to Gretna, it came down to another fourth-quarter battle in which the opponent made more plays. The Junior Jays have been efficient from long range but are having trouble producing easy buckets.

Next Up: Friday at Millard West, Saturday vs. No. 4 Lincoln East

14. Kearney (3-1)

The Bearcats have played three close games against teams with similar quality and won big over an inferior Omaha Northwest squad. At 3-1, Kearney is likely where it was expected to be through the first four games. If Jack Dahlgren and Ben Johnson can continue to average 32 points between them and the team can improve on its 27% shooting average from long range, the Bearcats will have a chance in most games.

Next Up: Thursday vs. Papillion-La Vista, Saturday at Buena Vista

15. Lincoln High (3-1)

The offense hasn’t been consistent through the first four games and most of that is due to poor shooting from beyond the arc and at the line. The Links have just nine three-pointers in the first four games and are under 50% on 65 free throw attempts. Close games will likely be the theme throughout the season.

Next Up: Thursday vs. No. 4 Lincoln East, Saturday vs. Westview

16. Skutt Catholic (3-0)

The SkyHawks check in as the highest-rated Class B team due to a perfect start that includes a win over Class A North Platte. In three games, the Skutt defense has already held opponents to four quarters under 10 points.

Next Up: Friday vs. South Sioux City

17. Platteview (3-0)

Super State selection Connor Millikan has been sensational through the first four games, eclipsing over 2,000 career points, but the offense has been good overall including 30 and a school record 10 three-pointers for Alex Draper in the win over Malcolm.

Next Up: Friday at Blair, Saturday at Gross Catholic

18. Roncalli Catholic (4-0)

The Crimson Pride has yet to face a challenge yet. Roncalli owns wins by 36 over West Point-Beemer, 13 against Boys Town, 11 over Omaha Concordia and 55-49 against Westview. Saturday should provide the first challenge of the season.

Next Up: Saturday at Hartington Cedar Catholic

19. Wahoo (3-0)

The Warriors own a 17-point win over Class B Bennington, blasted Aurora by 36 and dismantled Wayne by 29. Not surprisingly after three big wins, Wahoo is shooting 52%, already has 46 steals and 30 offensive rebounds. Marcus Glock had 24 in the win over Wayne, is averaging 18.7 and shooting 57%.

Next Up: Saturday at Nebraska City

20. Ashland-Greenwood (4-0)

The Bluejays snuck past Arlington 58-52 then Elkhorn 46-45 to start the season then had an easier time 70-42 over Louisville and 76-45 against Conestoga. A dynamic scorer has yet to emerge, and may not, but defense has been the focus of the program and remains a strength.

Next Up: Saturday at Milford

21. Lincoln Pius X (2-2)

The Thunderbolts clearly don’t belong with the best of Class A. Pius scored less than 40 points against Gretna and Prep and lost by an average of 21 points. But the Bolts also squeaked out a tough road win at North Platte and stomped Omaha South. Whether or not Pius can grow beyond a middle-of-the-road type of squad will require better shooting and the development of a three-point threat.

Next Up: Saturday vs. No. 6 Westside

22. Crete (4-0)

The Cardinals weren’t on this list to being the season but have won three games by more than 20 points and have only allowed a high of 26 points defensively. But the most impressive was a five-point road victory at Beatrice. The Cards had lost five straight to the Orangemen.

Next Up: Friday at Fairbury, Saturday at Palmyra

23. York (3-0)

York has yet to get much resistance against the likes of Ralston, Lexington and Elkhorn. Four players are averaging at least 12 points per game, the offense has put up 78 points per game in the first three contests and the Dukes are shooting the ball at 54%, 39% from long range.

Next Up: Friday vs. Aurora

24. Millard West (2-3)

It’s been a mixed bag of results for the Wildcats. Already in five games, Millard West has a close loss to No. 4 Lincoln East by two points, a close loss to No. 6 Westside by six and a 14-point defeat to No. 3 Millard North. Against weaker foes Bryan and Benson, Millard West won but scored 45 points or fewer in both.

Next Up: Friday vs. No. 13 Prep, Saturday at No. 5 Southwest

25. Ogallala (5-0)

The Indians are also a new team on this list. The competition hasn’t been great, but Ogallala has put an offense on display that’s currently one of the top statistical producers in the state. The Indians have scored over 70 in four of five games and have gone over 90 twice already. Three players are averaging in double figures, the roster is putting up nine three-pointers per game and the defense already has 73 steals.

Next Up: Friday vs. Gering, Saturday at Hershey

Next 5: North Platte, Bryan, Beatrice, Bennington, Omaha North