Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota
Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
How a Small Minnesota Town Became the ‘Restaurant Capital of the World’
Being known as the best place for (fill in the blank) in the entire state is a pretty cool accomplishment! Like Lanesboro being the bed and breakfast capital of Minnesota. But there's a small town in northern Minnesota that somehow got themselves the name of restaurant capital of the WORLD! Not just the state, the entire world.
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota
During the holidays I like to get out to at least one holiday-themed event. So far my husband and I have already done two, the European Christmas Market and the Holidazzle. But there are so many different places around Minnesota to check out during the holiday season. Just based on...
A Wisconsin College Student Crowned The Miss America 2023
The Miss America Pagent has come a long way over the last 100 years. It has become so much more than a competition seemingly solely based on looks in a swimming suit or evening gown. According to the Miss America Website: "This unique program is a year-round opportunity for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable life and career skills, and make a difference in their communities."
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin
When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Two Big Lottery Prize Drawings this Weekend
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There are a couple of big lottery prizes on the line this weekend. The Minnesota State Lottery says the jackpot for the Gopher 5 game has climbed to an estimated $1,830,000. The largest jackpot ever in the game's history is just over $2 million. Gopher 5...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
Impaired Driving Arrests Up Across Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota’s Office of Traffic Safety is reporting an increase in impaired driving arrests this year compared to 2021. A news release says law enforcement across Minnesota has arrested 24,725 people from the beginning of the year through December 12 for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Those arrests are up from 23,301 reported at the same time last year.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals
One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
Holiday Life Hack: Why Your Outside Christmas Lights Won’t Work in Minnesota
There are few things more frustrating this time of year in Minnesota than when your Christmas lights-- that had been working fine-- suddenly stop working, right?. Outside Christmas decorations and holiday lights are great-- until they stop working. It happened to me earlier this week. Our the Christmas lights I...
Florida Pastor Arrested in Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam After Trying to Buy Luxury Disney World Home
A Florida pastor is in hot water after allegedly obtaining $8 million in fraudulent federal COVID-19 relief funds and trying to use some of the money to buy a luxury on Walt Disney World property. Pastor Evan Edwards, 64, and his son, Josh Edwards, 30, were taken into police custody...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Police Car T-Bone Vehicle in Minnesota
Car crashes can be scary any time of year but they're especially scary when the roads are covered with ice and snow in Minnesota as this video shows. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0