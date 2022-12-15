ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota

Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
MINNESOTA STATE
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota

During the holidays I like to get out to at least one holiday-themed event. So far my husband and I have already done two, the European Christmas Market and the Holidazzle. But there are so many different places around Minnesota to check out during the holiday season. Just based on...
MINNESOTA STATE
A Wisconsin College Student Crowned The Miss America 2023

The Miss America Pagent has come a long way over the last 100 years. It has become so much more than a competition seemingly solely based on looks in a swimming suit or evening gown. According to the Miss America Website: "This unique program is a year-round opportunity for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable life and career skills, and make a difference in their communities."
WAUSAU, WI
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin

When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
WISCONSIN STATE
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
Two Big Lottery Prize Drawings this Weekend

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There are a couple of big lottery prizes on the line this weekend. The Minnesota State Lottery says the jackpot for the Gopher 5 game has climbed to an estimated $1,830,000. The largest jackpot ever in the game's history is just over $2 million. Gopher 5...
MINNESOTA STATE
Impaired Driving Arrests Up Across Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota’s Office of Traffic Safety is reporting an increase in impaired driving arrests this year compared to 2021. A news release says law enforcement across Minnesota has arrested 24,725 people from the beginning of the year through December 12 for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Those arrests are up from 23,301 reported at the same time last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals

One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
ROCHESTER, MN
[watch] Scary Video Shows Police Car T-Bone Vehicle in Minnesota

Car crashes can be scary any time of year but they're especially scary when the roads are covered with ice and snow in Minnesota as this video shows. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

