FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski makes key personnel announcements
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week made the following personnel announcements:. Elisabeth A. Sachs has been named Deputy Administrative Officer for Health and Community Services. Mike Fried has been named as Director of the Office of Information Technology. Walt Pesterfield has been named Director of the Department...
wypr.org
See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'
A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
Tendea Family continues to have community conversations to combat violence
The gun violence in Baltimore City has become a trend and more people's lives are becoming hashtags, but the Tendea Family is hoping conversation will promote change.
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Homeowners displaced by sinkhole sue Baltimore seeking reimbursement
Several Baltimore homeowners said the city refuses to reimburse them after a sinkhole forced the emergency demolitions of five homes in July, and they're taking the matter to court. The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is preparing to reopen a part of East North Avenue on Friday. All lanes...
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
State funds to create pipeline of public servants through University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center
BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...
Bay Net
CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: New Year's fireworks returns to Baltimore
From pause to play: Fireworks will once again light up Baltimore's Inner Harbor to ring in the new year. Christmas may still be a week away, but already, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts has its sights set on ringing in the new year. 11 TV Hill examines what it took to reach this moment after the city went without the celebration in recent years.
foxbaltimore.com
Local critic weighs in on Councilman Dorsey's attempt to repeal term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite overwhelming support from voters, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey continues to push to repeal term limits. If 72 % of voters approved Question K, why aren't you listening to your constituents?. Do you refuse to accept the voice of the people?. Are you willing to...
foxbaltimore.com
Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
Baltimore activists ask for less violence in 2023 after 5-year stats show more than 1,600 homicides
BALTIMORE -- A group of community activists is asking Baltimore residents to make a New Year's Resolution to stop the violence.There have been at least 300 homicides in Baltimore every year since 2015, according to the Baltimore Police Department.Overall, at least 1,647 people have been murdered in Baltimore over the past five years, police said.That's why The Tendea Family wants city residents to start off the new year by making a change.The Tendea Family meets every week to hold a community discussion about how to stop the violence.This week, with only two weeks left in 2022, this group of activists is highlighting the number of people lost over that five-year period and challenging others to make 2023 a less violent year.That is so that "us as citizens in Baltimore City have to evaluate the actions and inactions we've taken to either benefit our community or destroy our community," Elijah Miles, the chairman of The Tendea Family, said.The anti-violence organization holds community discussions at the Eubie Blake Center on North Howard Street every Sunday at 5 p.m.Anyone who wants to join their mission is welcome to attend the discussions.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
Curtis Bay residents are calling on CSX to halt coal deliveries, ship safer materials
BALTIMORE -- Curtis Bay residents on Saturday marched and asked for support from local officials in pushing CSX to transport something safer than coal.There was an explosion at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue on Dec. 30, 2021. It shattered windows and damaged homes in the Curtis Bay community.Earlier this year, Residents in Baltimore's Curtis Bay community filed a class action lawsuit against CSX Transportation, claiming negligence resulted in a health-harming explosion at its facility in 2021. The lawsuit states "knowing, intentional and reckless" conduct by CSX caused the explosion that released "poisonous and carcinogenic chemicals." The residents who filed the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
baltimorebrew.com
City Council lauds Marilyn Mosby for “eight years of distinguished service”
The federal charges against Baltimore’s top prosecutor go unmentioned as lawmakers approve a resolution introduced by the City Council president honoring his wife. Baltimore’s indicted State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was honored today by her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, and nine other members of the Council.
Morgan State University To Create New Medical School
Morgan State University will make history as the first HBCU to open a medical school in 45 years. The post Morgan State University To Create New Medical School appeared first on NewsOne.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ
BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
foxbaltimore.com
Police locate victim in Baltimore abduction & carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (UPDATE) -- Police say thanks to all of the calls and assistance the victim has been located safe and unharmed. Police needed help locating a missing adult after an abduction and carjacking took place in Baltimore. In reference to a carjacking and abduction that occurred in...
