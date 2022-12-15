Read full article on original website
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
WYTV.com
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
WYTV.com
Families gather for holiday fun at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Community Christmas Party took place Saturday at Wick Park. This was the sixth Community Christmas. It was orchestrated by the nonprofit Organization Safe Zones. Youngstown families were invited inside the pavilion for holiday fun. All kinds of toys were given away to kids....
WYTV.com
Gardners supply Christmas spirit to students in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at the Leonard Kirtz School (LKS) in Austintown received a holiday gift Friday. It’s a gesture of thanks from the Community Garden Club. Club members brought poinsettias to give to each student at the school. The garden club keeps some of its plants in the school’s greenhouse.
WYTV.com
Local middle schoolers carol throughout community
(WKBN) – Local middle schoolers spent their Friday caroling throughout the community. Niles Middle School students were getting into the holiday spirit by singing throughout the city. About 40 students, split into two groups, traveled around downtown Niles caroling. The students stopped into a few businesses to sing and...
WYTV.com
Campbell community gathers for Christmas Fest
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Campbell brought the Holiday Spirit for its annual Christmas Fest on Saturday. This was the second Christmas Festival at Roosevelt Park. Mayor Bryan Tedesco took part in the parade with Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. There was a lighting of...
WYTV.com
First holiday giveaway hosted at local boxing academy
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The first holiday gift giveaway happened at Deezol Boxing Academy in Youngstown. Steel Valley Moving and Centers for Hearing Care were in charge of organizing the event. Thirty-four kids were given free holiday gifts and toys as part of giving back for the season. Families...
WYTV.com
Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas. The Spanish Evangelical Church gave away hundreds of bags of food Saturday afternoon. Dozens of cars lined Keystone Street waiting for the giveaway. Each family got 8 bags of food with produce, bread, desserts and...
WFMJ.com
Warren bike giveaway to help kids travel down the right paths
Members of Brothers Against Violence in Warren hope a bike gift will help steer kids and teens down the right paths, not just now but in life. This is the first year for the Christmas Miracles for Kids bike giveaway. "At one of our meetings, we just thought about it...
WYTV.com
Full Spectrum hosts gala to raise money for LGBTQ center
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Full Spectrum Community Outreach hosted its annual Holiday Gala on Saturday evening. This was the sixth annual fundraiser to help raise money for the organization’s LGBTQ center. Full Spectrum’s mission is for the LGBTQ community to thrive as collective members of society. There...
WYTV.com
Niles students sing Christmas carols in community
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Some local students are spreading holiday cheer Friday morning. The Niles Middle School choir will be caroling at different locations downtown. They’ll be out and about from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. Some of those places are the Old City Hall, the post office,...
WYTV.com
Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
WYTV.com
Another successful year for Warren Family Mission’s toy distribution
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 1,000 children will have presents to open on Christmas thanks to the Warren Family Mission’s annual toy distribution. On Friday, 15 families every 15 minutes went through the aisles of toys picking out gifts for their children. In total, about 400 families signed up.
WYTV.com
Holiday shop provides Christmas spirit to vulnerable kids
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This is a big weekend for Christmas shopping. Some of you will be starting while others will finish. It’s also a busy time shopping at Mahoning County Children Services. Caseworkers are picking through the toys and clothing to find the right gifts for the children they protect, who may have been abused or neglected.
WYTV.com
Last-minute market benefits local nonprofit group
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last-minute holiday shoppers grabbed some unique gifts Saturday afternoon. Artists of the Rust Belt held a holiday market at the B&O Station in Youngstown. About 40 artists are selling jewelry, paintings and homemade soaps. There’s even baked goods and a holiday bar available.. Admission...
Cornersburg woman continues 60 years of Christmas display
Shirley Gayan has been collecting Christmas decorations since 1962.
WYTV.com
Local couple celebrates a very ‘marry’ Christmas
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s shaping up to be a very “marry” Christmas for one Austintown couple. This week, they had a celebration of their own featuring some lights and a ring. “I’m still on cloud nine right now, 10, you know, like, I’m super excited,”...
WYTV.com
Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn’t just treats. There are raffle baskets and last-minute gifts to buy your furry friend. Another component added this year is similar to an angel...
WYTV.com
Pa. gelato business to expand into Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little scoop of happiness is coming to Youngstown. A local YSU student is opening his third gelato shop inside Penguin City. “Yes, uh, craziness,” that’s how Alex Papa describes his decision to open two gelato shops in three years. Like many college students, Papa spends his time juggling classes, extracurriculars and a job. His job just so happens to be running a full-time business – Papa Gelateria.
WYTV.com
Valley bar’s benefit show raising money for long-time employee
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local bar is holding a benefit show to help raise money for a long-time employee’s emergency medical expenses. Cedars West End is holding “Tharp-Aid,” a benefit to help long-time employee Eric Tharp, who has racked up unexpected medical bills after having an emergency amputation surgery.
