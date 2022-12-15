Read full article on original website
Related
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package
Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
mainepublic.org
Maine solar projects get $80 million in USDA loans
Solar projects across Maine will be getting loans through a Department of Agriculture program announced Thursday. The Rural Energy for America program is investing $285 million in infrastructure projects nationwide to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy in rural America. In southern Maine, solar projects in Gorham...
A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise
When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
penbaypilot.com
Community Lunch for December 19th
Community Lunch will be hosted by the Southport and Boothbay Harbor Methodists Churches on Monday December 19th. The ladies have been working hard to ladle up some amazing dishes and desserts. Don’t miss this great community event with amazing food and fellowship. Bobby Moore will more than likely be on hand for a few Christmas carols!
observer-me.com
D-F Police Department’s Hill graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy
VASSALBORO — On Friday, Dec. 16, 62 cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The class includes Cole J. Hill from the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department. The 18-week intensive residential training program teaches and trains cadets to deal with the...
mainepublic.org
AARP Maine and public advocate oppose CMP's proposed delivery rate increases
AARP Maine and state Public Advocate William Harwood are speaking out against Central Maine Power's proposed 30% increase in delivery rates. During a virtual town hall Thursday, Harwood said CMP is seeking to increase its delivery revenue by more than $100 million. That's on top of the nearly 50% increase in supply rates that will go into effect in January. And he says a recent report found that Maine is falling behind on assistance for low-income ratepayers.
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
WMTW
Maine State Legislature schedules public hearing on winter heating aid plan
The Maine State Legislature has scheduled a public hearing on emergency winter heating plans for next Wednesday, December 21, at 1:00pm, at the State House. This hearing will he hosted by the joint Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, whose temporary members were also announced by Democratic leadership on Friday. The...
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
Down East
These Are A Few of Maine Makers’ Favorite Things
The object: Steve and Mark Ferguson remember that their father’s Hudson Bay axe only came out of its box when it was time to go canoeing. The Fergusons grew up chopping wood for the woodstove in their basement, but only on paddling trips did they ever use their dad’s lightweight axe, which he bought in the 1970s, for splitting firewood or clearing ground for portages. Their father’s axe traveled on every river trip the Fergusons took with him, until their last one together, in 2009. Now, it lives in the South Portland workshop of their company, Brant and Cochran, reminding the brothers of why they do what they do: forging long-lasting traditional Maine wedge-pattern axes.
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 16 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
DOT plows understaffed as department asks for applications
AUGUSTA, Maine — Another crucial industry finds itself short-handed this year, the people Mainers rely on most when the snow starts to fly. The Maine DOT said its snow plow driving force is down 20 percent from where it should be. Kyle Hall, the department's maintenance operations director, said...
themainewire.com
Public Hearing for Janet Mills $447M Spending Bill Scheduled for Wednesday
The public hearing for Democratic Gov. Janet Mills massive $447 million spending bill has been scheduled for next Wednesday. Mills originally pushed for lawmakers to adopt the spending package without public hearings on the first day new lawmakers were sworn in, an unprecedented move. However, Senate Republicans insisted on having...
Fishermen, regulators hope new plan will revive cod population
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — European sailors in the 1600s, and Indigenous people before them, discovered cod as the first plentiful fishery on Maine’s coast, long before even lobster. But the species has sharply declined in recent decades, and a governing body is setting new fishing rules to try to...
NECN
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
Comments / 0