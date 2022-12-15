Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
CHP Susanville cautions against speeding along winter mountain roads
SUSANVILLE, CA. — CHP Susanville have taken to Facebook to warn travelers of the dangers of speeding along icy mountain roads. In their Facebook post yesterday, CHP Susanville advised anyone driving along slick mountain highways to slow down, noting that speeding often results in collisions that, at the very least, can make for day-ruining delays.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: area of Skyway and Hollywood Road in Magalia open after crash Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP Incident page says that the area of Skyway and Hollywood Road area is now open. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, CHP Chico told Action News Now that the aforementioned area was blocked due to a car that crashed into a phone pole.
krcrtv.com
"What they're doing is wrong," CAL FIRE forced to temporarily close Berry Creek station
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — In Butte County, CAL FIRE will be temporarily closing its Berry Creek station next week due to budget cuts. As a result, a community that was recently devastated by wildfire will be left vulnerable for the next several months. Locals, naturally, have their concerns. The...
actionnewsnow.com
½ pound of suspected meth found during Paradise traffic stop, man arrested
PARADISE, Calif. - A traffic stop in Paradise lead to officers discovering more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said an officer pulled a vehicle with no front or rear license plates over in the 5800 block of Pentz...
Plumas County News
Criminal Case Update for Plumas County
Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and make so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe during these challenging times.
krcrtv.com
Lassen DA on state's prison closures: "It's obviously going to have an impact"
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The state of California continues to shut down prison facilities, citing fiscal responsibility as the main factor. Last week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the future closure of the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, plus the deactivation of certain facilities in six other prisons.
chicosol.org
Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness
I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
GV Wire
See Donner Pass Railroad Tracks Cleared After Massive Snowstorm
After last weekend’s storm buried Donner Pass in snow, Brandon Clement used a drone to capture the majestic sight of Union Pacific clearing the train tracks at Soda Springs, California. Clement is an Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist, aerial cinematographer, storm chaser, and documentarian. Follow him on Twitter: @bclemms. Watch:...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Doc
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Who doesn’t love puppy energy and better yet, puppy breath? This little puppy still has that intoxicating puppy smell that all of us humans just can’t seem to get enough of. Doc is a playful, cuddly companion who just loves being with people of all ages and all kinds of other animals. He’s a social guy that likes being the center of attention and who never seems to have a bad day. Just a happy-go-lucky little pup.
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
Plumas County News
Last chance to view “Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland” at the fairgrounds tonight
The last chance to view “Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland” at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy is tonight, Dec. 16. from 5 to 7 p.m. Fair manager John Steffanic said that the drive-thru, no-charge event is a fun activity for the family. Cars will drive down Fairground Road...
Plumas County News
When local churches are holding Christmas celebrations
Plumas News wants to share local Christmas services with its readers. If you would like to add your service to this list, please email Eva Small at [email protected]. Tuesday, December 20, 6:00 –7:00 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 282 Church Street, Quincy. Christmas Eve Candlelight...
Plumas County News
Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative offers all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for area youth
Area high school sophomores, juniors and seniors have the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., as part of Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative’s (PSREC) youth education enrichment programs. The lucky winner will join high school students from across the nation to tour Washington, D.C., from Saturday, June...
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: New Year’s Resolution for Plumas County: Happiness!
We all live with the objective of being happy; our lives are all different and yet the same. I would like to propose a New Year’s Resolution for Plumas County, for 2023 and beyond: happiness. While the pursuit of happiness has been thought of as an art in the...
Plumas County News
Community Green: The Next Chapter
She wanted to experience beauty—the beauty of the chapter of life she was entering. This was a new time, a time of exploration, a time of acceptance—that of ripening—some call it aging. Feeling two opposing, or perhaps complimentary trajectories, she wanted to grab the one that was...
Comments / 0