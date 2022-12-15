ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

krcrtv.com

CHP Susanville cautions against speeding along winter mountain roads

SUSANVILLE, CA. — CHP Susanville have taken to Facebook to warn travelers of the dangers of speeding along icy mountain roads. In their Facebook post yesterday, CHP Susanville advised anyone driving along slick mountain highways to slow down, noting that speeding often results in collisions that, at the very least, can make for day-ruining delays.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Criminal Case Update for Plumas County

Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and make so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe during these challenging times.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Lassen DA on state's prison closures: "It's obviously going to have an impact"

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The state of California continues to shut down prison facilities, citing fiscal responsibility as the main factor. Last week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the future closure of the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, plus the deactivation of certain facilities in six other prisons.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
chicosol.org

Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness

I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

See Donner Pass Railroad Tracks Cleared After Massive Snowstorm

After last weekend’s storm buried Donner Pass in snow, Brandon Clement used a drone to capture the majestic sight of Union Pacific clearing the train tracks at Soda Springs, California. Clement is an Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist, aerial cinematographer, storm chaser, and documentarian. Follow him on Twitter: @bclemms. Watch:...
SODA SPRINGS, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Doc

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Who doesn’t love puppy energy and better yet, puppy breath? This little puppy still has that intoxicating puppy smell that all of us humans just can’t seem to get enough of. Doc is a playful, cuddly companion who just loves being with people of all ages and all kinds of other animals. He’s a social guy that likes being the center of attention and who never seems to have a bad day. Just a happy-go-lucky little pup.
TRUCKEE, CA
Plumas County News

When local churches are holding Christmas celebrations

Plumas News wants to share local Christmas services with its readers. If you would like to add your service to this list, please email Eva Small at [email protected]. Tuesday, December 20, 6:00 –7:00 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 282 Church Street,  Quincy. Christmas Eve Candlelight...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative offers all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for area youth

Area high school sophomores, juniors and seniors have the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., as part of Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative’s (PSREC) youth education enrichment programs. The lucky winner will join high school students from across the nation to tour Washington, D.C., from Saturday, June...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Community Green: The Next Chapter

She wanted to experience beauty—the beauty of the chapter of life she was entering. This was a new time, a time of exploration, a time of acceptance—that of ripening—some call it aging. Feeling two opposing, or perhaps complimentary trajectories, she wanted to grab the one that was...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

