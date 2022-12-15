ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.Yet after two years as president, it's Joe Biden who is acting on those promises. He jokes that he's created an “infrastructure decade” after Trump merely managed a near parody of "infrastructure weeks." His legislative victories are not winning him votes from Trump loyalists or boosting his overall approval ratings. But they reflect a major pivot in how the government interacts with...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Puerto Rico could become US state after House passes legislation for referendum

Puerto Rico has been given the option to vote on its political future after the House of Representatives approved new legislation. The referendum would determine whether Puerto Rico should become a US state, an independent country, or associated with the US while remaining sovereign.Voters will have the question put to them in the November 2024 general election. All three of the possible outcomes would end Puerto Rico’s longstanding status as a US territory.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsSingle mother left homeless after two-bedroom house destroyed by Louisiana tornadoDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Maine Writer

Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature

The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
New York Post

With Title 42 ending in less than a week, Texas judge warns migrant crossings could surge to 4,500 a day

The tidal wave of migrants flooding over the US border and claiming asylum could double after Title 42 is lifted, a Texas judge has warned. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego — who is in regular close contact with Border Patrol and local agencies dealing with the migrant crisis said the El Paso area, currently the nation’s busiest border crossing, could see a huge surge in less than a week. “From my understanding, starting after the 21st of December, it could be as high as 4,200 to 4,500 [people] a day — which would double the apprehensions we have right now,” Samaniego...
EL PASO, TX
Hdogar

Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?

James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
New York Post

Kevin McCarthy Speaker bid increasingly imperiled

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives is increasingly imperiled by a small but growing clutch of hard-line Republicans. GOP Insiders and operatives say the California lawmaker’s longtime deputy, incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), could serve as an emergency compromise candidate if the caucus’s paper-thin majority fails to rally around McCarthy during their Jan 3. leadership vote. “Our relationship is on the ascent,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the ultraconservative House GOP Freedom Caucus, told The Post of Scalise. Gaetz is an ardent McCarthy foe and insiders say he and...
LOUISIANA STATE

