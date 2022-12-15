Read full article on original website
Bryan ISD, Habitat for Humanity announce family to receive habitat home
BRYAN, Texas — For the first time, Bryan ISD is partnering with habitat for humanity of Bryan College Station to build a home for a Bryan family in need. At Thursday night's district meeting, the family receiving the home was introduced, the Quintero-Mendez family. “We have raised money to...
1 injured in Bryan shooting, investigation continues
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 900 block of West 17th Street. An unidentified person was taken to the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.
Overnight shooting near Bryan business, 1 injured: Police
BRYAN, Texas — A man was shot early Saturday morning near a Bryan business. The shooting, about 4 a.m., occurred "across the parking lot" as officers were investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
Youngest police officer at Texas A&M Central Texas is ‘big on community’
Texas A&M University Central Texas provides a little bit more than just educational services. “They wanna kick down the doors, and pull people over, do the traffic stops and all that good stuff, but that’s not what I’m in the job to do, I’m big on the community,” said Joeliqua Williams, the youngest police officer at Texas A&M University Central Texas' Police Department.
