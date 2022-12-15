Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent SplashOnlyHomersBoston, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Could Justin Turner Be The Rafael Devers Replacement For The Red Sox?OnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Bedford Citizen Holiday Break Notice
The staff of The Bedford Citizen will be on holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Urgent stories will post as they arrive, others will be made ready to share when daily posts resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Reflections on Taking the Bedford Holiday House Tour
One of the most popular events in Bedford at this time of year is the Holiday House Tour, organized by local realtor Suzanne & Company. As has been the case during the Covid pandemic, this was the Front Steps Edition of the tour. In the past, people on the tour could enter participants’ homes, but during the pandemic, people needed to stay outside to enjoy the many outdoor decorations.
Podcast #5 in the Bedford Explained Series: Bedford Santa Program
Christmas time is here and today we’re looking into a tradition in town that reminds us all of what a special place we live in. We’re talking about the Bedford Community Santa Program. The Bedford Community Santa Program has been running since 1946. It started when one of...
Superintendent’s Update ~ December 16
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 16, 2022, included Hanukkah; Performing Arts News; Athletic Honors; Annual Bedford Fire Department Toy Collection; District Calendar 2023-2024; FY24 Budget Information; Bedford High School Students Participate in HSSIEP; Respiratory Illness Prevention; COVID-19; Superintendent Search Update; and Early Release times for December 23, 2022.
Short takes from the Library – December 2022
Trustees of the Bedford Free Public Library unanimously approved a draft fiscal year 2024 budget of $1,453,965 at their Dec. 13 meeting. Library Director Richard Callaghan said he was happy to learn of the Finance Committee’s sanction of a 3.5% percent increase to town department budgets, which means he can now add to the books and materials budget, bringing that item to a total of $216,000. Salaries comprise the largest share of the budget, at $1.133 million.
Hearing Continues on Proposed Housing at Former Horse Farm
The Bedford Planning Board continued its virtual public hearing on a request for a special permit that would allow a planned residential development on a former horse farm at 251A and 251F Old Billerica Road on Tuesday. The hearing began in September, and after testimony on Tuesday, the board voted...
Planning Board Endorses Concept Draft of Carlisle Road Housing
The Bedford Planning Board endorsed a concept draft of a proposed Local Initiative Project (LIP) on land off Carlisle Road on Tuesday. The concept, first brought to the board in 2021, proposes more than 100 housing units, creating more diversified and affordable housing in Bedford. As a LIP, it is...
Director Says DPW is Ready Whenever Snow Arrives
Forecasts indicate that Bedford will experience rain from the approaching major weather system on Friday. But Department of Public Works Director David Manugian believes that snow is inevitable, and he said the equipment and crews are ready. “The inch or so we received Sunday night gave us a chance to...
Proposed School Budget Grows by 4 Percent
Bedford Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad is recommending a 4 percent budget increase for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2023. The proposed budget totals $46,970,181, an increase of $1,813,891 over the current year’s $45,157,090. The proposal, which was presented to the School Committee at its meeting...
Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?
The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
Was Jack the Giant Killer Bedford’s most famous canine? A story from Bedford Historical Society
With some snow on the ground and a touch of winter in the air, we’re reminded of some Bedford lore: the story of a very famous dog spending his retirement years in Bedford. This story is published with agreement from the Bedford Historical Society, originally published in October 2015.
2023 Bedford Town Election Schedule and Information
Here is information on the 2023 Bedford Town Election and Annual Town Meeting:. The 2023 Town Election will be held on March 11. Those running for town elected offices may seek nomination through the Town Caucus on Jan. 10 or by submitting signed nomination papers by Jan. 20. No-excuse vote...
BHS Interact Club Hosting Winter Items Drive to Help Children in Need
The Bedford High School Interact Club is holding its second annual Winter Items Drive to help the children served by Cradles to Crayons. The drive is now underway and runs through Dec. 20. Needed are new or gently used winter coats and snow boots as well as hats and gloves....
Holiday Artisan’s Fair is a Popular New Addition to Bedford’s Tree Lighting Festivities
Saturday’s Holiday Artisans Fair at The First Parish Church in Bedford came about in a serendipitous manner. Bedford resident Chris Wojnar is a member of both the Bedford Cultural District and the Gallery Team at First Parish and it seems both groups wanted to put on a fair where local artists could sell their wares.
What’s happening in Bedford?
Not our Bedford! For no other reason other than we thought it might be fun, here are some recent headlines from other Bedfords around the world!. In Bedford, Indiana, they are starting their walking tour of historic churches. Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches – WBIW – Dec 6,...
Home on Brooksbie Road Heavily Damaged by Fire
A fire did heavy damage to a home at 36 Brooksbie Rd. during the late afternoon on Monday. Bedford Fire Chief David Grunes said the fire was caused by “the careless disposal of a cigarette.” Firefighters from Lexington and Burlington joined the Bedford Fire Department in putting out the conflagration.
South Road Apartments Inch Closer to Approval
The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals is on the verge of approving a comprehensive permit for construction of a 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd., behind the southeast corner with Summer Street. The proposal, which has been before the board four sessions over three months, needs only formal responses to...
Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room
When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
Panel Explores Pluses, Minuses of State’s Economic Competitiveness
There are threats to the Bay State’s continuing robust economic competitiveness: the high cost of doing business, housing prices and supply, population decline. There are positives as well, many of them centered in the region that includes Bedford. Those were among the conclusions emerging from a panel discussion on...
Happy Throngs Brighten the Darkness during Bedford’s Holiday Celebration
Sunset doesn’t get much earlier around this town than it did with Saturday’s 4:13 p.m. But as the English Methodist minister William Watkinson said, “Better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”. Even a battery-operated candle. And decorative lights on trees, shrubs, building facades, and...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0