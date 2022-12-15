ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Citizen Holiday Break Notice

The staff of The Bedford Citizen will be on holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Urgent stories will post as they arrive, others will be made ready to share when daily posts resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Reflections on Taking the Bedford Holiday House Tour

One of the most popular events in Bedford at this time of year is the Holiday House Tour, organized by local realtor Suzanne & Company. As has been the case during the Covid pandemic, this was the Front Steps Edition of the tour. In the past, people on the tour could enter participants’ homes, but during the pandemic, people needed to stay outside to enjoy the many outdoor decorations.
Superintendent’s Update ~ December 16

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 16, 2022, included Hanukkah; Performing Arts News; Athletic Honors; Annual Bedford Fire Department Toy Collection; District Calendar 2023-2024; FY24 Budget Information; Bedford High School Students Participate in HSSIEP; Respiratory Illness Prevention; COVID-19; Superintendent Search Update; and Early Release times for December 23, 2022.
Short takes from the Library – December 2022

Trustees of the Bedford Free Public Library unanimously approved a draft fiscal year 2024 budget of $1,453,965 at their Dec. 13 meeting. Library Director Richard Callaghan said he was happy to learn of the Finance Committee’s sanction of a 3.5% percent increase to town department budgets, which means he can now add to the books and materials budget, bringing that item to a total of $216,000. Salaries comprise the largest share of the budget, at $1.133 million.
Director Says DPW is Ready Whenever Snow Arrives

Forecasts indicate that Bedford will experience rain from the approaching major weather system on Friday. But Department of Public Works Director David Manugian believes that snow is inevitable, and he said the equipment and crews are ready. “The inch or so we received Sunday night gave us a chance to...
Proposed School Budget Grows by 4 Percent

Bedford Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad is recommending a 4 percent budget increase for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2023. The proposed budget totals $46,970,181, an increase of $1,813,891 over the current year’s $45,157,090. The proposal, which was presented to the School Committee at its meeting...
Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?

The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
What’s happening in Bedford?

Not our Bedford! For no other reason other than we thought it might be fun, here are some recent headlines from other Bedfords around the world!. In Bedford, Indiana, they are starting their walking tour of historic churches. Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches – WBIW – Dec 6,...
Home on Brooksbie Road Heavily Damaged by Fire

A fire did heavy damage to a home at 36 Brooksbie Rd. during the late afternoon on Monday. Bedford Fire Chief David Grunes said the fire was caused by “the careless disposal of a cigarette.” Firefighters from Lexington and Burlington joined the Bedford Fire Department in putting out the conflagration.
South Road Apartments Inch Closer to Approval

The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals is on the verge of approving a comprehensive permit for construction of a 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd., behind the southeast corner with Summer Street. The proposal, which has been before the board four sessions over three months, needs only formal responses to...
Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room

When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
