ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Court issues temporary stay against City of Columbus’ newly passed gun laws

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIlyh_0jjzT99n00

COLUMBUS — A judge in Fairfield County has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances.

>>RELATED: City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons

The Columbus City Council passed a set of gun ordinances December 5 that would prohibit the possession of a large capacity magazine by anyone other than a federal or state agent, armed service member or a member of state or local law enforcement, according our news partner WBNS TV.

Judge Richard Berens, Fairfield County Common Pleas Judge, issued the ruling Thursday morning, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

“This request of the court is strictly a matter of the law – as state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here,” Yost said. “The city has knowingly and deliberately overstepped its legislative authority.”

A Franklin County judge stayed “all proceedings” related to Columbus’ 2019 legal challenge of an Ohio law mandating statewide uniformity in firearm regulations, Yost’s office said.

Columbus Councilwoman Shayla Favors said the measure “prohibits the reckless selling, lending, giving, or furnishing of a firearm to a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm,” WBNS said.

>>RELATED: Columbus mayor declares gun violence a public health crisis amid rising homicides

Two of the Columbus ordinances violated a 2006 law passed by the Ohio General Assembly, Yost said.

One bans possession of “large capacity magazines,” making such possession a misdemeanor punishable by a minimum jail stay of 180 days and a maximum of one year.

The other makes it a criminal misdemeanor to store a firearm in a way that doesn’t comply with the Columbus City Code, regardless of whether any harm has resulted from the “improper” storage.

“The issue here is that the legislature has said, ‘We’re going to have a uniform law for the entire state so that citizens don’t have to guess whether they’re breaking the law because they passed a municipal boundary – and that law needs to be enforced,’ " Yost said. “If we’re going to have changes to Ohio’s gun laws, they need to go through the General Assembly.”

The court issued a stay until a final decision is issued by the Tenth District Court of Appeals.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Steven Young
2d ago

look if the state an federal po po can have them then the citizens of this country can too. y should we not b able to defend our selves if they can own them. these reasons r y the constitution and amendments were written wtf up AMERICAN CITIZENS.

Reply(1)
2
ValiantThorr
1d ago

all those that voted for this clear violation of not only state law but the constitution needs to be removed from office, arrested, and sent away to a small dark place.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing. Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State …. Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports …. Ohio gambling...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances

A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Delaware city manager in line for raise

With 2022 nearing its end, the City of Delaware is finalizing appropriations for the coming year. Among those appropriations is a pay increase for longtime City Manager Tom Homan. During Monday’s meeting of the Delaware City Council, the first reading was held for an ordinance detailing Homan’s proposed pay increase....
DELAWARE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus: Blocks on gun, tobacco bans 'unconstitutional'

Columbus: Blocks on gun, tobacco bans ‘unconstitutional’. Columbus: Blocks on gun, tobacco bans 'unconstitutional'. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.”. OSU wrestler...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, west side business work to curb violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Boasting of Guns on Social Media While on Disability

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 12 of their cases Friday, with two open. In one, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on October 29th, Chillicothe Police responded to home on Anderson Station Road where a woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Logan...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware County Roots: Joseph Benson Foraker

Over the last two centuries, Delaware County has produced a remarkable set of individuals who have led lives of discovery. This “Delaware County Roots” series reveals short insights into the lives of the well-known and less commonly known people born here, or who lived here, and then went on to make significant contributions to state, regional, or national history.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

New home for old town hall

WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy