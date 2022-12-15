ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
On Water in the West

Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home

Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
DENVER, CO
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver

Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
DENVER, CO
Good morning, Longmont!

Cloudy with periods of snow and rain in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to an inch. Frigid with 2-4 inches of snow; storm total snowfall 3-6 inches; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Thursday. 0 °F. Frigid with partial sunshine; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

