Did You Know There is a Hidden Speakeasy in Greeley?
Are you looking for an exclusive place to grab a 1920's style cocktail in Greeley? Of course, you are. That's totally why you are here. Let us tell you about one speakeasy that you will love. Greeley's Kress Cinema and Lounge at 817 8th Avenue has the cocktails you want....
New Pizza Joint in Greeley Looks Amazing and Has ‘Royal Slices’ – What are They?
slices. The food looks great, but what is the "Royal Slice?'. Just about everybody loves pizza; it's a comfort food. It's tasty hot or cold, it's an easy way to feed a group, and goes great with a soft drink or a beer. Greeley's new pizza restaurant is brining something new, for sure.
1,400 wreaths laid in Longmont in honor of veterans
More than 150 people of all ages gathered in Longmont’s Mountain View Cemetery Saturday morning to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. The Wreaths Across America event began with a ceremony dedicated to fallen heroes, and many veterans were in attendance. One of those veterans was VFW Commander...
Crisp & Green Opening a Second Fort Collins Location
The Crisp & Green franchise, a fast casual eatery featuring healthy, chef-crafted fare, is set to open its fourth Colorado location in Fort Collins later this winter.
Memorial planned for pets lost in the Marshall fire
The local nonprofit Louisville Rising held an informational gathering Saturday for a planned memorial in honor of pets lost in the Marshall fire. The gathering was held at the Davidson Mesa Dog Park, one of the proposed locations for the art installation. “This is where we’re hoping the city will...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
What Would It Take To Open Another Whataburger In Colorado?
A popular burger chain has announced four more new locations coming to Colorado. Have you ever considered opening a fast-food franchise? Take a quick look at what you'd need to do to open your own Whataburger in Colorado. Coloradoans were a bit disappointed to learn all four of the new...
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
Hunt Midwest, Pinkard Construction Complete Senior Living Project in Colorado
Hunt Midwest and Pinkard Construction, a Colorado-based senior living general contractor, have completed construction on Hunt Midwest’s Capstone at Centerra project. This senior living community designed by Pi Architects includes assisted living and memory care and will be operated by Integral Senior Living. A grand opening was held on...
On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home
Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver
Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
Good morning, Longmont!
Cloudy with periods of snow and rain in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to an inch. Frigid with 2-4 inches of snow; storm total snowfall 3-6 inches; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Thursday. 0 °F. Frigid with partial sunshine; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor...
This week in Longmont: Holiday schedules for City facilities
Most City facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays.
Pre-Christmas cold snap may be brief but dramatic as a present from the north comes early
We continue to track a very cold airmass set to slide south this week putting a good portion of the country in the deep freeze for Christmas next weekend. For Colorado specifically, it looks like the worst of the cold will come before the holiday weekend, with temperatures moderating a bit by Christmas Eve.
