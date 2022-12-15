Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
Fire Mike Tomlin? Please, Steelers stars know exactly what they’re playing for
Pittsburgh Steelers fans always want accountability, which is exactly what their head coach preaches. Now isn’t the time to fire Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has earned the benefit of the doubt and then some. While Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, back when Ben Roethlisberger was at...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Patriots radio broadcast fed up with ‘dumbest’ team ever after last-second defeat (Video)
The New England Patriots suffered a humiliating last-second defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the radio team was fed up. A Jakobi Meyers last-second lateral — when the Patriots were tied with the Raiders, mind you — quickly turned into a debilitating mistake. Said lateral did not reach its intended receivers, as Chandler Jones made a play on the ball and scored a defensive touchdown.
3 ways the refs tried to screw the Vikings and failed
The referees tried their hardest to keep the Vikings from pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history, but they ultimately failed. For most of Saturday’s game between the Vikings and the Colts, it looked like it just wasn’t Minnesota’s day. The home team fell behind early...
Giants celebrate long-awaited primetime win over Commanders: Best memes and tweets
The New York Giants hadn’t won a primetime game in 11 tries so they celebrated their Sunday Night Football victory over the Commanders with zeal. Sunday Night Football had a lot on the line. It’s no wonder New York decided to enjoy their win to the fullest. For...
Duncan Robinson has to play… no matter what the Miami Heat plan to do
The Miami Heat may be beginning to figure some things out. Going on a four-game road winning streak, regardless of the competition as you have to beat who is in front of you, they look to be beginning to show capable of defending at a high enough level to sustain themselves.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Luke Fickell gets first huge transfer portal pickup at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell has his Wisconsin quarterback with Nick Evers transferring over from Oklahoma. With Graham Mertz transferring out, Luke Fickell needed to find his new quarterback at Wisconsin. No, it did not take long, as the former Cincinnati head coach was able to land Nick Evers by way of the...
Bucs Twitter eviscerates team as Tampa Bay self-destructs in second half
Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are falling hard and beating themselves, letting a 14-point lead slip away in a single quarter. It’s a challenge to describe what Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been witness to against the Cincinnati Bengals, but USA Today’s Luke Easterling put it rather succinctly.
Jakobi Meyers explains lateral decision in Patriots’ disastrous final play vs. Raiders
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers explained his ill-fated lateral decision against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season has been a doozy. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings had the biggest comeback in NFL history after beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime after trailing 33-0 at halftime. Then on Sunday, the New England Patriots lost in the most unimaginable way ever.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
Commanders fan rushes the field and gets trucked by security (Video)
A Washington Commanders fan who made it onto the field during the Giants game took a big hit when he got sandwiched by security. The Commanders welcomed the Giants to Washington for Sunday Night Football and one fan wasn’t content to simply watch from the stands. He had to...
FanSided
301K+
Followers
584K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0