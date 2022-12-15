ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Lantern

Lawmakers ask about understaffing, violence in Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers

After lawmakers questioned administration officials about outbreaks of violence in the state’s understaffed juvenile detention centers Thursday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Whitney Westerfield said he welcomed administration actions but “a lot of it comes a little too late.” In recent weeks, law enforcement responded to a riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County amid […] The post Lawmakers ask about understaffing, violence in Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wdrb.com

Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
kentuckytoday.com

Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
wtloam.com

Several Eastern Kentucky Organizations To Get Millions In Federal Funding

Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.
wymt.com

Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were in the mountains Friday to deliver toys as part of the First Lady’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive. The Governor and the First Lady encouraged people to donate toys at grocery stores, as well as the University...
My 1053 WJLT

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
