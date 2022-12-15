Read full article on original website
WCPO
Changes coming to Kentucky juvenile justice system after riot breaks out at maximum-security juvenile center
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear is working with other state departments to make changes to where minors in the state are incarcerated. This comes after reports of serious violence inside some detention centers. Earlier this month, Beshear called for the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility to be girls only....
WUKY
Kentucky justice officials on the hot seat as juvenile detention center incidents prompt 'dramatic' reforms
The recent riot at a facility in Adair County, which saw injuries of both youth and staff, including an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl, has put the detention system’s long-running problems in the spotlight. In the weeks since, Gov. Andy Beshear has rolled out a number of...
Lawmakers ask about understaffing, violence in Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers
After lawmakers questioned administration officials about outbreaks of violence in the state’s understaffed juvenile detention centers Thursday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Whitney Westerfield said he welcomed administration actions but “a lot of it comes a little too late.” In recent weeks, law enforcement responded to a riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County amid […] The post Lawmakers ask about understaffing, violence in Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky task force recommends moving child support enforcement
A task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General.
WLKY.com
Lawmakers question Kentucky officials about homicide of 7-year-old boy at Brooklawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy at a Louisville foster care facility is close to being finished. Ja'ceon Terry died in June while staying at Brooklawn. The Jefferson County coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. Two Brooklawn employees were fired following...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
kentuckytoday.com
Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
WBKO
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed. Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of...
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
wtloam.com
Several Eastern Kentucky Organizations To Get Millions In Federal Funding
Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.
lpm.org
Kentucky is one of 8 states doing the worst job of treating hepatitis C in prisons
This story was originally published as part of a STAT news investigation into state prisons failing to treat hepatitis C infections among incarcerated people. In 2022, whether an incarcerated person gets cured of hepatitis C is largely determined by where they’re locked up. If you’re sentenced for breaking a...
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
wymt.com
Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were in the mountains Friday to deliver toys as part of the First Lady’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive. The Governor and the First Lady encouraged people to donate toys at grocery stores, as well as the University...
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
