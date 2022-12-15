Read full article on original website
Free COVID-19 kits available again
The White House is announcing steps to fight back against the winter COVID-19 wave.
Westfield residents, councilors skeptical of proposed City Charter changes
WESTFIELD — A public hearing on seven of the 20 topics being discussed by the City Council’s ad-hoc Charter Committee brought out more opposition than support, especially in extending the mayor’s term to four years. Councilor Dave Flaherty, the committee chair, said the committee chose to host...
Hampden Police reminds everyone about gun safety
An incident in Hampden Saturday is highlighting the importance of following fire arm storage regulations.
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
Holiday Gospel Expressions Celebration and free Covid-19 clinic in Springfield
The Holiday Gospel Expressions Celebration and a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic begin on Saturday in Springfield.
Medical Notes: Dec. 19, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18
A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Springfield city councilors frustrated when Police Commissioners did not attend public safety meeting
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor Victor Davila says he’s prepared to issue subpoenas to members of the Police Commission to appear before the Public Safety Committee he chairs. “If we have to do that, it will be an extremely sad day for the district,” Davila said. “Hopefully, that doesn’t...
‘Sky is the limit’ for 1st graduate of novel Springfield court program
For a moment, the typically somber atmosphere of Courtroom 2 in Springfield District Court broke with an air of celebration as a unique legal proceeding came to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon. Hampden County prosecutors and defense counsel alike had reason to celebrate as an ambitious endeavor spearheaded by District...
Baystate Health explains Flurona: Co-infections of both Covid-19 and flu
As cold and flu season ramps up, doctors are warning people about co-infections of both Covid-19 and the flu.
National Grid preparing for potential power outages from storm
Massachusetts residents should be prepared for the possibility of heavy wet snow and strong winds causing power outages Thursday night through Saturday.
Fire on King Street in Hatfield
The Hatfield Fire Department was called to King Street Sunday afternoon.
In 100th year, Toy for Joy keeps up with changing tastes in toys
What were America’s most popular toys a century ago?. As the annual Toy for Joy campaign marks its 100th year, it holds an important place in Western Massachusetts history. It’s a vastly different world and society in the 2020s than the 1920s. What hasn’t changed is that Toy...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition
Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
Hampden Planning Board again denies permit after judge annuls prior vote
HAMPDEN – For the second time, the Hampden Planning Board denied a special permit for a self-storage business at 2 Somers Rd. The first vote on the matter was taken on Dec. 1, 2021. At that time, the permit failed to get the legally-required four votes necessary to pass, with three members in favor and two opposed. Board members Heather Beattie and Christine Brodeur, who voted against the permit, had recently been seated to replace two individuals who had resigned due to allegations of bias toward the project.
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
In Clinton’s downtown, more than half the businesses are women-owned
Last month, the town of Clinton held a joint ribbon cutting for three new businesses that opened up right next to each other on High Street. While the event was exciting on its own, what made it more unique was that all three businesses are owned by women. In Clinton,...
MGM reports $22 million in gambling revenue; state Rep. Bud Williams calls for Western Mass. seat on state Gaming Commission
SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield took in $22 million last month in gross gambling revenue from slot machines, table games and poker, according to figures released by the state Gaming Commission. The new numbers, released Thursday, follows a barrage of criticism from Springfield officials — state Rep. Bud L. Williams,...
