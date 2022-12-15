ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?

Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Dec. 19, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18

A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition

Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

Hampden Planning Board again denies permit after judge annuls prior vote

HAMPDEN – For the second time, the Hampden Planning Board denied a special permit for a self-storage business at 2 Somers Rd. The first vote on the matter was taken on Dec. 1, 2021. At that time, the permit failed to get the legally-required four votes necessary to pass, with three members in favor and two opposed. Board members Heather Beattie and Christine Brodeur, who voted against the permit, had recently been seated to replace two individuals who had resigned due to allegations of bias toward the project.
HAMPDEN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy