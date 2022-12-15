HAMPDEN – For the second time, the Hampden Planning Board denied a special permit for a self-storage business at 2 Somers Rd. The first vote on the matter was taken on Dec. 1, 2021. At that time, the permit failed to get the legally-required four votes necessary to pass, with three members in favor and two opposed. Board members Heather Beattie and Christine Brodeur, who voted against the permit, had recently been seated to replace two individuals who had resigned due to allegations of bias toward the project.

HAMPDEN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO