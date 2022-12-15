Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 Warzone Cup Explained
Following the releases of the Modern Warfare FC Support a Team feature and the soccer bundles, the launch of Season 1 Reloaded appears primed to "complete the hat trick of football festivities" in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 with a new Warzone Cup limited-time mode (LTM). For those wondering just...
Players Are Having Their World Flipped Upside Down with Latest Bug in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's latest bug just made the flash grenade even more frustrating to deal with for players. The Call of Duty community has grown accustomed to experiencing several bugs and issues with the latest title from Infinity Ward. Some of these have benefited players such as the Black Site Glitch or the Most Wanted Contract exploit, while the majority of others have brought insane amounts of frustration by causing issues like game crashes and unfair game environments.
Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ?
Wondering what the deal is with Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ mode? Here's what you need to know. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. One new feature includes Building 21, set to arrive in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. In the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, the developers teased the introduction of Building 21, calling it a "new area" and that it's a "biological laboratory."
Legend Passive Perk Rework Seemingly Coming in Apex Legends Season 16
With all the recent commotion surrounding perks in popular titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite, it appears Respawn Entertainment is cooking up some major changes to the passive perk system for Season 16 of Apex Legends. In addition to an all-new hardcore battle LTM, prominent Apex...
Warzone 2 Combat Records Feature Delayed Indefinitely
The Combat Records feature for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will not be released as planned at the start of Season 1 Reloaded, Activision announced Tuesday. Citing an issue surrounding the "accuracy of the data population," the launch of the Combat Records feature in Warzone 2 has been delayed indefinitely.
Warzone 2 Black Site Glitch Lands Players with Heaps of Money
Warzone 2 players have found a glitch that lets them break into Black Sites without a key, reaping all of the rewards with very little work. Warzone 2 Season 1 has just received its Reloaded update. Aside from the usual bug fixes, players have been introduced to some new features. One of Warzone 2's newer additions are Black Sites — tough Strongholds with tricky AI but a lot of valuable loot. To get inside, players need to get their hands on a Black Site Key, usually.
Why is Fortnite Asking for My Birthday?
Are you confused about why Fortnite needs to know your age? Don't worry we've got the reason why it is happening. Epic Games' age requirement comes on the heels of the release of Fortnite Chapter 4. The latest expansion of the series gives fans the chance to ride around on motorbikes, play as Geralt of Rivia, and hurdle over obstacles as you explore the newly formed island. Not only that, but Epic Games has also revealed a new selection of weapons and POIs for players to enjoy.
Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest Guide in Dragonflight
Having a hard time completing the Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest in Dragonflight? No need to fret, we've got the guide you've been looking for.
Original WoW Creator Returns to Warcraft
Chris Metzen, one of the original creators of World of Warcraft, has re-joined the Warcraft Leadership Team.
Metaphor Reveals 'Best SMG in Warzone 2' Kastov-74u Build
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is the "best SMG" to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1. As most Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the Kastov-74u technically isn't an SMG. It is classified as one of three different assault rifles in the Kastovia Platform. However, those who have tried the gun out in-game will also be able to tell that the Kastov-74u isn't built for medium-to-long-range fights either, with stats and properties that make it perfect for close encounters.
Sojourn, Roadhog, Doomfist Changes Coming in Overwatch 2 Balancing Hotfix
It appears balancing changes to some of the most powerful heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 are inbound. Citing the "early read of Season 2 hero performance," Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller and commercial director Jon Spector revealed Monday that a quick hero balancing hotfix will be coming later this week.
Warzone 2 Sniper Rifle Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2 sniper rifle tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. Although snipers weren't touched...
Where to Spend Valor in Dragonflight
Where to spend your earned Valor Points in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
All My Hero Academia Fortnite Skins: All Outfits, Cosmetics, Price, Bundle
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game. Here are all the skins up for grabs in this latest collab. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
ImperialHal 'Can’t Wait' for Apex Season 16, Following Play Test
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen "can't wait" for Apex Legends Season 16, after having play tested the upcoming content. We're still some time away from Apex Legends Season 16, but that hasn't stopped the buzz from generating. Pro player ImperialHal contributed to the excitement, revealing that he had the chance to play test some of the upcoming content.
Where to Upgrade Mythic Gear in Dragonflight
Where to upgrade mythic gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Can Bergmite be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
The question of if a shiny Bergmite can be caught in Pokémon GO is answered
Cobalion Pokémon GO Raid Guide
A guide to beating the raid boss Cobalion in the mobile game Pokémon GO
