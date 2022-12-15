ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Final Vikings-Colts Injury Report: Danielle Hunter, Cameron Dantzler, Kenny Moore

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNeIp_0jjzRXnU00

The Vikings have five players listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

The Vikings haven't ruled out anyone on their active roster for Saturday's game against the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Five players, however, are questionable: C Garrett Bradbury (back), OLB Danielle Hunter (neck), CB Cameron Dantzler (illness), DT Harrison Phillips (back), and OLB Patrick Jones II (illness).

According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, all five have a good chance to play.

"They all did well today," he said on Thursday. "Got limited work, some good work across the board. We'll take a look at the tape and evaluate where guys are, how they feel tomorrow. All five of those guys have a good chance to go, but we want to be smart."

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw practiced in full this week and will make his return after missing three games (and parts of the last five) with multiple concussions. LB Jordan Hicks, S Harrison Smith, WR Adam Thielen, and DT James Lynch were listed on the injury report this week but will go into the game without any injury designation.

Blake Brandel, Jonathan Bullard, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr, Ben Ellefson, and Irv Smith Jr. are on injured reserve. O'Connell said Smith is getting closer to returning, and he's been spotted working off to the side at practice this week.

In the event that any of the Vikings' five questionable players can't go, their backups will be ready. Those would be C Austin Schlottmann, OLBs D.J. Wonnum and Luiji Vilain, CB Duke Shelley, and Lynch.

For the Colts, starting slot cornerback Kenny Moore II has been ruled out. That's a big loss, but it's their only injury of note — outside of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard being on IR.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
VikingsTerritory

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson

This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game

After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job

Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
DETROIT, MI
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
891
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy