Phoenix, AZ

Can Suns Reverse Course vs. Clippers?

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns are set to complete the last of their four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.

The Phoenix Suns would love to stop the bleeding.

Losing five in a row and six-of-seven, the Suns have gone from the West's top seed to middle of the pack in the matter of a week with Devin Booker out of commission the prior two games.

Booker, along with Deandre Ayton, are questionable tonight as Phoenix completes the last of a four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles has won three games in a row with Paul George leading the way with a triple-double in their most recent win.

ESPN 's analytics give the Clippers a 52.7% chance to win tonight.

The two teams have previously met once earlier this year, a 112-95 victory for the Suns.

The key to tonight? Defense. Phoenix has allowed 124.6 points per game in this losing streak. The Clippers have hit scores of 99, 113 and 114 in their last three wins, grinding out close games with spectacular play on their own defensive end (LAC is currently third in the league in points allowed per night with 108).

If neither Ayton or Booker play, things may turn sideways for Phoenix quickly offensively considering Chris Paul's lack of scoring.

On SI Sportsbook, the Clippers are favored by a mere 1.5 points

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
