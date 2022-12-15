Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gov. Justice proclaims new extended half-day holidays
Public employees in West Virginia can now add a few more state holidays to their calendars.
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
WSAZ
Arctic flurries pose slick bridge risk
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mid morning Sunday a growing area of arctic snow flurries have developed courtesy of the overnight sub-freezing air. Driven by a blustery west wind these snow showers will coat the ground in spots making for a brief mini winter-wonderland. Where the snow coats the road, crews will...
Decades of neglect of Huntington, West Virginia, sewer system leads to urgent need for action
From 2015 to 2021 state regulators cited well over 100 violations of the city's Water Pollution Control Permit for excessive discharge from the wastewater treatment plant.
Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout southern West Virginia this weekend.
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
WOWK
WOWK TV children’s programming December 17/18
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Dec. 17/18):. “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m. “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m. “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:00 a.m. “Did I Mention Invention?” – 11:30 a.m....
WSAZ
Collins Career and Technical Center launches new programs
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of jobs for graduates in our area, so it makes sense that we also need opportunities for job training. Collins Career and Technical Center is launching some new programs to give hands on experience. Mike Staton and Adam Pittis stopped by First Look...
Our smaller airports need help and the FAA has the answer!
Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Bailes, Craig & Sellards, PLLC in Huntington, WV. As an attorney, husband and father of 2 young kids – my family travels a lot and I consider those of us in the Kanawha Valley blessed to have two airports within an easy drive to help travelers with their business and leisure travel needs.
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
WOWK
Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha BOE discusses fake shooter call
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of the Kanawha County Board of Education praised all involved in the response to last week’s school shooting hoax at South Charleston High School. Tracy White said at Thursday evening’s school board meeting that she wanted to publicly thank the City of South...
wymt.com
‘This is like the Grinch’: Martin County family has Christmas presents stolen in home burglary
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Heather Spence of Inez and her three children were in Tennessee for the weekend, but on Sunday, Spence woke up to a surprise. “I noticed my phone had camera notifications, and one of them said movement was found in my house at like 3:37 a.m.,” said Spence.
4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust
LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
One dead after shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio
Lawrence County Sheriff says after arriving to the scene, deputies and emergency service workers found a woman laying face up in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
WSAZ
Firefighters battle house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia. The fire was reported to first responders just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guyan Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is under control. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app.
wchstv.com
Pediatrician says getting antibiotics right now is difficult
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Doctors are having a hard time getting antibiotics for patients who need them. For the past month, pediatrician, Dr. Joe Matusic, explained he's been having a difficult time getting basic antibiotics kids need for illnesses like pneumonia and ear infections. Many children are sick...
Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
WSAZ
Herd hitting the lanes
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WSAZ) - The Marshall University football team spent part of their Saturday night at a Myrtle Beach bowling alley with their bowl game against UConn right around the corner. The Herd took in some fun at 810 Billiards and Bowling and Newschannel 3′s Jimmy Treacy has this report.
Comments / 0