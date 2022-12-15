Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Bailes, Craig & Sellards, PLLC in Huntington, WV. As an attorney, husband and father of 2 young kids – my family travels a lot and I consider those of us in the Kanawha Valley blessed to have two airports within an easy drive to help travelers with their business and leisure travel needs.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO