Margaret Frances Daugherty, age 81, of Jacksboro
Margaret Frances Daugherty, age 81, of Jacksboro went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2022 while surrounded by family. She was a member of Big Creek Gap Baptist Church. She was also a member of Caryville #415 OES where she held many offices, including the worthy matron for several years. After attending The University of the Cumberlands, she started her teaching career at Stony Fork School teaching 2nd grade and after getting married her and her husband started their business in the trucking industry. She devoted her life to her husband, family, and to managing Daugherty Trucking Company. She later owned and operated Golden Goodies Flower Shop. She loved her family and loved spending time working in her flower garden.
Andy Elmer Stevens, age 100 of Jacksboro
Andy Elmer Stevens, age 100 of Jacksboro, went home to be his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born March 10, 1922, in Pioneer to the late Edward and Cora (Broyles) Stevens. Andy was a Pentecostal preacher, pastor, and evangelist, who loved reading his bible. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, playing music and his Tennessee Volunteers. Andy was a WWII Army veteran, who served his country in Germany.
Edward Lee Ferguson, age 60, of Lake City
Edward Lee Ferguson, age 60, of Lake City passed away on December 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 18, 1962 to the late Billy and Imogene Broyles Ferguson. He was of the Baptist faith and attended WillowBrook Baptist Church. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ricky Ferguson. Eddie is survived by:
Roy “Dabs” Lay, age 81, of Wooldridge
Age 81 of the Wooldridge Community of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Friday December 16, 2022, at Beech Tree Manor. He was born September 25, 1941, in Newcomb, Tennessee. Daughters: Pamela Hackler & husband Keith, Rita Lay, Donna Lay. Grandchildren: Jenny Lay, Alyssa Hackler. Brother: Robert Lay & wife Jane. Sisters:...
David Marlow, age 71, of Clairfield
Age 71 of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Sunday December 18, 2022, at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born July 25, 1951. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”. To send flowers to the family or plant...
Campbell gets rematch, second shot at Hardin Valley tonight
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Your Campbell Cougars return to basketball action tonight at home with Hardin Valley Academy. The Lady Cougars open the first of three games at 4:30 with a JV game followed by the varsity Lady Cougars at 6:00 followed by the Cougars and HVA at 7:30. Click on the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the live televised game action.
