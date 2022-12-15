Read full article on original website
Report: Stardom official initially turned down the opportunity to use Sasha Banks
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will reportedly become “the highest paid Bushiroad (parent company of NJPW and Stardom) contracted wrestler” once she is legally free to make non-WWE wrestling appearances in 2023. It’s believed that because of her price tag, she will only be used for...
Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary
Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
Rumored card for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE including possible Hell in a Cell match
As previously noted, there is a rumor that Bray Wyatt could be involved in a “pitch black” match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. At this time, here are the matches that are rumored to take place at the Rumble…. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. gauntlet...
Former WWE referee addresses report that Vince McMahon wants to return
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly told people that he intends to make a WWE comeback. During his Refin’ It Up podcast, former WWE referee Brian Hebner commented on the situation…. “I think he needs to be gone. He’s gotten rid of so many people that are now...
How the WWE NXT call-up process is believed to be changing under the Triple H regime
During his podcast, “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about How the WWE NXT call-up process is believed to be changing under the Triple H regime…. “There’s not a strict streamlined process, especially now that Hunter is in charge of the creative. He understands much more about giving fair warning so you can write the person out or write the person off or however you’re going to do it. It gives you time to prepare creatively for that. I like a heads up. So sometimes we got those and sometimes we didn’t. I think going forward, you’ll always, I’m speaking now from NXT creative experience, that we had time to prepare to send people off, but sometimes we got, ‘Hey, we’re taking this person because we got an idea for this and this’, and you could be in the middle of something with them or not, and there they went. So I don’t think it’ll be that way anymore because I think everybody understands at least let me beat him on the way out or let me do something to close the book on his character or whatever. Give us time to create something. I think that’ll happen a lot now.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s “self confidence is the best outfit” bedroom photos
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill shared posed bedroom photos with her Instagram followers. Jade wrote for the captions, “You cant stop a woman who has the Universe inside her 🪐” and “self confidence is the best outfit. rock it. own it.”
What WWE originally had planned for The Bloodline’s segment during the 12/16/22 Smackdown
As seen during the December 16th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown in Chicago, a John Cena video interrupted The Bloodline’s promo. Cena then confirmed that he will be Kevin Owens’ tag team partner against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30th edition of Smackdown. According to...
Michael Cole says Pat McAfee helped “reinvigorate” his love for the wrestling business
TheAthletic.com named Pat McAfee its Sports Media Person of the Year for 2022 and Smackdown announcer Michael Cole commented on McAfee’s impact on WWE…. “I first met Pat in late 2017 when WWE was looking for a talent from outside the wrestling world to add some insight into our fast-growing world at NXT. My first impression of Pat was how real he was. There was no facade, no ego, just a cool dude with a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm. For whatever reason, we just clicked and became close friends. That chemistry would later pay off in our incredible run as a tandem on ‘Friday Night Smackdown’ on Fox.
How Apollo Crews feels about possibly returning to the WWE main roster
During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Apollo Crews discussed his return to WWE NXT and possibly going back to the main roster…. “I think when I originally got to NXT and was first signed, I think the time that I got to spend at NXT was just way too short. I don’t think I had enough development as a character, as a TV personality, I wasn’t developed enough. I was not ready to go, but this is something where Triple H himself pulled me aside and was like hey, you’re gonna debut on Raw. This was after Dallas. We did a TakeOver in Dallas, I believe I wrestled Elias for a taping the following week on NXT, which at that time was still on the WWE network. Triple H comes up to me and [he said] I’m going to Raw basically tomorrow. Or WrestleMania was Sunday, and then I was going on Monday. I was like, ‘Wow.’ What do you say? You’re not gonna sit there and be like, ‘No, I think I need to stay down here longer.’ This is the dream. This is what I literally came here for. I didn’t know what to expect, just like signing with NXT. I didn’t know what to expect, moving to the Performance Center or moving to Orlando. You don’t know what to expect, and you hear so many different stories. Even the stories that you hear, it doesn’t matter what anybody tells you. Everybody’s situation is gonna be different. Everybody’s career is gonna be different, the way things happen to people. It’s all gonna be different, so you can’t really base it off of what anybody says.”
Road Dogg opens up about the “Rusev Day” gimmick being dropped in WWE
During his podcast, “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about WWE in 2017 when he was a writer for the Smackdown brand. James said the following about the “Rusev Day” gimmick…. “We saw Rusev Day getting over. I honestly don’t know what happened to Rusev Day. One...
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Talker of the Year
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Talker of the Year

Thank for you voting in the 23rd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards. You can vote during the entire month of December and please spread the word as every vote counts! Candidates were determined by fan nominations.
NoDQ&AV LIVE – Your final WWE and AEW wrestling questions heading into 2023
NoDQ&AV LIVE – Your final WWE and AEW wrestling questions heading into 2023
Identity of mystery attacker that helped Damage CTRL on WWE Smackdown revealed
During the December 16th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Damage CTRL retained the women’s tag team titles against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox after a mystery woman attacked Tegan. Later on in the show, the mystery woman was revealed as Xia Li and she was confronted by official Adam Pearce.
Video: Bobby Heenan appears on Gorilla Monsoon’s short-lived show after joining WCW
In 1994, Gorilla Monsoon attempted to launch his own daytime television show called Bingo Break. Bobby Heenan, who had already left WWE for WCW, made a special guest appearance to support his longtime friend. Announcer Sean Mooney, who had also left WWE, was part of the show as well. The short-lived show never made it past the initial trial phase and it’s believed to be the last time Monsoon and Heenan ever appeared on camera together.
Photo: WWE Hall of Famer Lita shares her “jungle look” and the story behind the attire
WWE Hall of Famer Lita shared a classic photo of herself on Instagram along with the following caption…. “When I was home healing from my broken neck, I had aspirations of learning how to sew so that I could really customize my looks beyond a pair of scissors. I remember the thread getting caught a bunch of times in a frustratingly short amount of time, and I didn’t factor in bending my head forward to run the sewing machine which proved very uncomfortable for my neck. The sewing machine quickly ended up in the thrift store pile but i did expand by using a riveter and made this Jane of the Jungle look for a Divas shoot in Mexico.”
EVERY WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 match ranked from WORST to BEST
EVERY WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 match ranked from WORST to BEST
Jim Ross comments on a WWE Attitude Era star that he thought was “very underrated”
During his podcast, former WWE head of talent relations Jim Ross discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the company during the Attitude Era…. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
Top Dolla addresses botched move from the 12/16/22 edition of WWE Smackdown
As seen during the December 16th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Top Dolla went to do a running dive over the top rope but his legs got caught up on the top rope and he landed awkwardly on the apron. Top Dolla was able to finish the match and Hit Row picked up the victory to become the #1 contenders for the WWE tag team titles.
