Richmond County, GA

Man wanted by RCSO for aggravated assault incident, three wanted for questioning

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is wanted while three people are wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for an incident involving aggravated assault.

According to the incident report, officers arrived on the scene of the Circle K on Deans Bridge after a reference to shots being fired was called in.

According to the deputy on the scene, the female victim says that her brother, Mario Warthaw, was standing outside the Circle K with an unknown Black man, and they both appeared to be having a verbal altercation.

The female victim then stated that the unknown male entered a silver Toyota and began to leave the parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPaGv_0jjzPaZD00
These individuals including Mario R’Nez Warthaw (right) are wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault at a Circle K on Deans Bridge Road (Source: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)

Then the incident report continues by saying before the silver Toyota fully left the parking lot, the unknown male began firing his firearm at Mario, and Mario returned fire.

The victim then told authorities that the unknown male left the scene in the silver Toyota heading southbound on Deans Bridge Road.

If anyone comes in contact with Mario Warthaw or the identities of any of the subjects pictured, or if anyone has any information on their whereabouts, please contact Inv. Tyler Steerman or any on-call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSRuf_0jjzPaZD00
This suspect is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened at a Circle K Store on Deans Bridge Road on Tuesday (Source: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the man leaving the scene in the silver Toyota should be considered armed and dangerous.

