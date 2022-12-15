Read full article on original website
Coral Springs Foundation Fundraises For Community Center, Mosque Renovations
The Coral Springs Foundation is seeking help from the community to cover costs for their new community center and mosque. In the Summer of 2022, CSF purchased a 6,429 square-foot building, located at 12524 W. Atlantic Blvd., for their community center and masjid — or mosque, according to CSF’s GoFundMe page.
St. Andrew Catholic School Takes First Place in 2022 Coral Springs Holiday Parade
Check out the video here of this year’s Holiday Parade. The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce the winners of this year’s Annual Holiday Parade. Held on December 14 along Sample Road, it featured a wide range of participants and showcased the community’s holiday spirit.
Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities
A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location
A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
Coral Springs Museum of Art’s Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition Through Dec. 30
The Coral Springs Museum of Art is excited to announce the winners of the Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition. The exhibition features the works of 28 talented artists, showcasing a total of 42 pieces of art. The exhibit is open to the public through December 30, and museum staff can...
J.P. Taravella and Coral Springs Charter Wrestling Teams Face-Off in Tournament
On Wednesday, J.P. Taravella and Coral Springs Charter wrestling teams competed in the District Dual Championship at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale. This was the first time Head Coach Eric Perez had the chance to face another team from Coral Springs. “It was a lot of fun to...
City Commission Honors Middle School Winner of The Florida Women’s History Essay Contest
The Coral Springs city commission recognized Sawgrass Springs Middle School student Dmitri Francois for tying for first place at the 2022 Florida Women’s History Essay Contest for Middle School Students on December 7. Francois, an eighth-grader under the guidance of his language arts teacher, Fitz Lewis, wrote about Monique...
Countdown to 2023/24 Begins: Broward County School Board Approves New Calendar
In a move that has pleased many parents and students in Broward County, the School Board of Florida approved the 2023/24 school calendar at its meeting on December 13, 2022. The first day of the new school year will be Monday, August 21, 2023, with the last day scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.
City of Coral Springs Hosts Campout for Families to Unplug and Connect with Nature
Coral Springs families will have the opportunity to unplug and reconnect with nature at Campout Coral Springs. The overnight camping event, taking place at Sportsplex Park on Saturday, January 28, 2023, provides a full schedule of outdoor activities and games for happy campers, including s’mores-making, stargazing, and archery. The...
City of Coral Springs Wins Emmy Award for Suicide Awareness Video
The City of Coral Springs Communications and Marketing Department and Mayor Scott Brook won an Emmy Award on Saturday at the 46th Annual Suncoast Awards ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The video, titled “Mayor’s Story – Suicide Awareness,” was named a winner in the Health/Medical Short Form...
Coral Springs Charter Students Hold ‘Not So Silent Night’ Fundraiser on December 16
The Coral Springs Charter student government and faculty members invite the community to a school fundraiser event supporting the less fortunate this holiday season. The Not So Silent Night concert takes place on Friday, December 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Coral Springs Charter school parking lot at 3205 North University Drive.
Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church
Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Coral Glades High School Educator Named One of 5 Finalists for Teacher of the Year
A Coral Glades English teacher is one of five finalists for Broward County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright and School Board members, including Lori Alhadeff, who represents Coral Springs, visited teachers in their classrooms with the surprise announcement that they were a finalist.
City of Coral Springs Announces 2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners
2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners. Three homes have been selected for the City of Coral Springs Deck the Halls Holiday Decor Contest. The city received 15 outstanding entries and selected the top three based on creativity, theme, and effort of exterior decorations only. Judges included city...
Coral Springs Commission Honors 10 Hometown Heroes For Their Service and Sacrifice
Coral Springs saluted ten hometown heroes for their sacrifices and service to the country. The city commission honored the active duty service members and veterans at their Dec. 7 meeting who are part of the Hometown Heroes Banner program. The program was started in 2021 to recognize community members. According...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Car Burglaries and 41K Fraud
This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 7 – December 13, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 43-year-old male...
Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
Coral Glades Boys Soccer Pick Up Shutout Win For 4th Victory
The Coral Glades boys soccer team secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Fort Lauderdale High School on Wednesday night. This was the Jaguars’ fourth win of the season, following previous victories against Coral Springs High School, Coral Springs Charter, and Everglades High School. “We’ve been hit with injuries pretty...
South Florida’s Craft Show Returns to Coral Springs Dec. 17
South Florida’s Craft Show returns to Coral Springs with its last event of the year. The Christmas Party is held on Saturday, December 17, from 11 to 4 p.m., and includes a toy distribution event, with drinks served and music by DJ Elite. Visitors are encouraged to come in...
Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location
According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
