Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities

A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location

A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church

Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Springs Crime Update: Car Burglaries and 41K Fraud

This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 7 – December 13, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 43-year-old male...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade

Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Glades Boys Soccer Pick Up Shutout Win For 4th Victory

The Coral Glades boys soccer team secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Fort Lauderdale High School on Wednesday night. This was the Jaguars’ fourth win of the season, following previous victories against Coral Springs High School, Coral Springs Charter, and Everglades High School. “We’ve been hit with injuries pretty...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location

According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
