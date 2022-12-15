“Call to mind the table covered with your last Christmas gifts […] You will then be able to imagine the astonishment of the children, as they stood with sparkling eyes, unable to utter a word, for joy at the sight before them.” These words from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” upon which Tchaikovsky based his ballet describe the delightful spectacle on view at Glen Echo Park as the Puppet Co. delights with its very special gift to children of its 34th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

GLEN ECHO, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO