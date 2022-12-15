Read full article on original website
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
mdtheatreguide.com
Theatre Review: ‘The Nutcracker’ by The Puppet Co. at Glen Echo Park
“Call to mind the table covered with your last Christmas gifts […] You will then be able to imagine the astonishment of the children, as they stood with sparkling eyes, unable to utter a word, for joy at the sight before them.” These words from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” upon which Tchaikovsky based his ballet describe the delightful spectacle on view at Glen Echo Park as the Puppet Co. delights with its very special gift to children of its 34th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
mdtheatreguide.com
‘A Quick 5’ with Shanara Gabrielle, Director of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
Once again Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is presenting the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. This version takes place in Victorian Baltimore which ties the story to local history. This adaptation is written by CSC Company Member Laura Rocklyn and this is the eighth year CSC has done this version. This year’s director is Shanara Gabrielle and returning is Company Member Gregory Burgess as Ebenezer Scrooge who has performed the character in every production. (Read our review here.)
First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s annual Christmas play returns
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since the pandemic, First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s yearly Christmas play returns to Prince George’s County. This year’s performance, “Someway, Somehow,” was produced by playwright Josh Jenkins and Stellar Award Winner Anthony Brown. The play, which focuses on the relationship between Mary and Joseph […]
foxbaltimore.com
Underground comedy legend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Wind down your weekend with a hilarious underground comedy legend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. The ever funny T.K. Kirkland shares more about his shows.
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
WTOP
Dozens turn out in touching tribute to their beloved former Montgomery Co. teacher
In a quiet neighborhood in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, dozens of Vincent Gibbs’ former students gathered to pay tribute to their beloved high school teacher who is now battling cancer. Students from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s arrived by school bus to serenade, honor and praise the retired...
The Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield
Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.
titantime.org
Olney Maryland’s, “Winter City Lights:” the Best Light Show in the Baltimore/D.C. Area
Open all of December, an 18-acre wooded property in Olney inhabits an incredible light show that trails families through 1 million Christmas lights. At $40 a person, it pays for a 1.5 mile hike and a chance to hang out at their 14 bonfires. At the event there is also...
Prince George’s County library gives away hundreds of free coats
In Prince George's County, dozens of people received free coats at the Prince George's County Memorial Library's Oxon Hill branch. It was all a part of the county library system's "Operation Warm."
Wbaltv.com
Positively Baltimore: Joy of baking turns into recipe for success
11 TV Hill takes a look a story that's Positively Baltimore: How out of thousands of applicants, one Baltimore baker landed his decadent desserts inside Kroger grocery stores. It's a love that started with just a single bite. See how Matthew Featherstone, the founder of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake, turned his joy of baking into a recipe for success.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: New Year's fireworks returns to Baltimore
From pause to play: Fireworks will once again light up Baltimore's Inner Harbor to ring in the new year. Christmas may still be a week away, but already, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts has its sights set on ringing in the new year. 11 TV Hill examines what it took to reach this moment after the city went without the celebration in recent years.
Maryland Horse Library & Education Center opens in historic Reisterstown
Reisterstown is now home to a special new attraction: the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center. Local and state officials were on Main Street today to celebrate the grand opening of the center
honeygrow restaurant to open in Owings Mills and Arundel Mills
The salad-and-stir-fry fast-casual chain called honeygrow will open stores in Owings Mills and at Arundel Mills Mall, as it continues to expand in Maryland.
A 61-year old dies, 7 other people hurt when van hits tree in Columbia
Howard County police are investigating a deadly crash that also left 7 people injured Saturday evening in Columbia.
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
WTOP
Anonymous Montgomery Co. resident donates nearly $10K of Metro cards to low-income families
The generous gift of an anonymous donor is going to help dozens of local residents this holiday season: 33 low-income families in Montgomery County, Maryland, will receive Metro cards worth $300 a piece. “A resident here in Montgomery County reached out me and said that they had a number of...
Anti-Jewish graffiti found on school sign in Montgomery County; second incident in county in weeks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police Chief Marcus Jones said officers were investigating anti-Semitic vandalism for a second time in little more than a month. Jones said members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were at Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday They […]
WTOP
Silver Spring man arrested for stealing grease from St. Mary’s Co. dumpsters
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a St. Mary’s County deputy said he witnessed him attempting to breach a grease dumpster behind a Lexington Park restaurant. Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring, Maryland, told deputies that he was taking used grease from a Valley Proteins dumpster, and that he had already taken from another nearby grease dumpster at a Pizza Boli’s restaurant, which had two locks broken.
Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant
SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a chance for a winter weather before Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend and next several days remain cool, and there is the chance for winter weather next week. Friday night will be cold with temperatures falling near freezing for most. Skies will be mostly clear. The rest of the weekend will be chilly and blustery with...
