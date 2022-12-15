ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Nutcracker’ by The Puppet Co. at Glen Echo Park

“Call to mind the table covered with your last Christmas gifts […] You will then be able to imagine the astonishment of the children, as they stood with sparkling eyes, unable to utter a word, for joy at the sight before them.” These words from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” upon which Tchaikovsky based his ballet describe the delightful spectacle on view at Glen Echo Park as the Puppet Co. delights with its very special gift to children of its 34th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
GLEN ECHO, MD
mdtheatreguide.com

‘A Quick 5’ with Shanara Gabrielle, Director of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Once again Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is presenting the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. This version takes place in Victorian Baltimore which ties the story to local history. This adaptation is written by CSC Company Member Laura Rocklyn and this is the eighth year CSC has done this version. This year’s director is Shanara Gabrielle and returning is Company Member Gregory Burgess as Ebenezer Scrooge who has performed the character in every production. (Read our review here.)
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s annual Christmas play returns

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since the pandemic, First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s yearly Christmas play returns to Prince George’s County. This year’s performance, “Someway, Somehow,” was produced by playwright Josh Jenkins and Stellar Award Winner Anthony Brown. The play, which focuses on the relationship between Mary and Joseph […]
GLENARDEN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Positively Baltimore: Joy of baking turns into recipe for success

11 TV Hill takes a look a story that's Positively Baltimore: How out of thousands of applicants, one Baltimore baker landed his decadent desserts inside Kroger grocery stores. It's a love that started with just a single bite. See how Matthew Featherstone, the founder of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake, turned his joy of baking into a recipe for success.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: New Year's fireworks returns to Baltimore

From pause to play: Fireworks will once again light up Baltimore's Inner Harbor to ring in the new year. Christmas may still be a week away, but already, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts has its sights set on ringing in the new year. 11 TV Hill examines what it took to reach this moment after the city went without the celebration in recent years.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Silver Spring man arrested for stealing grease from St. Mary’s Co. dumpsters

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a St. Mary’s County deputy said he witnessed him attempting to breach a grease dumpster behind a Lexington Park restaurant. Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring, Maryland, told deputies that he was taking used grease from a Valley Proteins dumpster, and that he had already taken from another nearby grease dumpster at a Pizza Boli’s restaurant, which had two locks broken.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant

SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERN, MD

