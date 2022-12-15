ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotch Plains, NJ

92.7 WOBM

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Reservoir nature trail, much anticipated, seen as opening in spring

WOODCLIFF LAKE—The long-awaited Woodcliff Lake Reservoir Nature Trail — a 1.5-mile ribbon of walking path along the reservoir’s eastern boundary — is likely to open by Earth Day, April 22, 2023, said a water utility spokesperson. Officials from three partner municipalities concurred. The nature trail has...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
NJ.com

That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A group of forty-plus holiday carollers took to the streets and blasted out songs of joy and holiday cheer, but it was short-lived Wednesday night. The event was pre-planned and advertised to members of the 55-plus community ahead of time through their homeowner’s association email accounts. The incident happened at the Renaissance in Manchester. The plan for the group was to stop at ten locations in the community to spread the Christmas and Hannukah spirit. They never got to finish their route. During their caroling, complaints from the local Scrooges and Grinches were made to the The post Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

