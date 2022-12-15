Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkD_FoodVendorNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
thepressgroup.net
Reservoir nature trail, much anticipated, seen as opening in spring
WOODCLIFF LAKE—The long-awaited Woodcliff Lake Reservoir Nature Trail — a 1.5-mile ribbon of walking path along the reservoir’s eastern boundary — is likely to open by Earth Day, April 22, 2023, said a water utility spokesperson. Officials from three partner municipalities concurred. The nature trail has...
NYC's Oldest Irish Pub Is Beyond Charming During the Holiday Season
That place is full of holiday cheer!
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
Some NJ stations give gift of below $3 gas at pump this holiday season
It almost feels like sticker shock, but for the right reasons. Gas prices in New Jersey below $3 a gallon? Can it be real?. It's been so long since we've seen that, after many months of record-breaking high prices. Who remembers when some gas stations in The Garden State broke the $5 per gallon limit? It wasn't a pretty site.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
We tried the ‘world’s largest’ go-kart track, soon to open in N.J. Here’s our review.
New Jersey. The home of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor ham, and now... the self-proclaimed world’s largest indoor go-karting course?. Supercharged Entertainment aims to morph the Garden State into the Go-Kart State with a massive new entertainment complex, which opens in Edison on Monday.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
Sparkill Pizzeria Rivals Bar Pie At Popular Bergen Joint Grant's For Barstool's Portnoy
In the history of Barstool's One Bite pizza reviews, CEO Dave Portnoy has never had to make a decision as tough as this one, he said. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur said he's never had two consecutive bar pies he liked as much as the one from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont, NJ and Mountain House on Route 340 in Sparkill.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A group of forty-plus holiday carollers took to the streets and blasted out songs of joy and holiday cheer, but it was short-lived Wednesday night. The event was pre-planned and advertised to members of the 55-plus community ahead of time through their homeowner’s association email accounts. The incident happened at the Renaissance in Manchester. The plan for the group was to stop at ten locations in the community to spread the Christmas and Hannukah spirit. They never got to finish their route. During their caroling, complaints from the local Scrooges and Grinches were made to the The post Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village appeared first on Shore News Network.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
roi-nj.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Comments / 0